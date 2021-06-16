Taylor adds coaching to hockey rsum | News

CHESTERTOWN Maddie Taylor, who helped Kent County High School win a regional hockey championship, has returned to Kent County as the newest addition to the Washington Colleges coaching staff.
Taylor graduated last month with a degree in strategic communications, advertising and marketing from Susquehanna University in Pennsylvania, where she was a major contributor to the River Hawks hockey program.
I’m so excited that Maddie is joining our team. Her knowledge of the game, passion for D3 (Division III) athletics and commitment to learning made her an ideal candidate to help our program achieve our goals, Washington head coach Annie Kietzman said in a press release appointing Taylors.
Kietzman described Taylor as disciplined, focused and competitive.
I can’t wait to see her bring out the best in our student athletes, both on and off the field, Kietzman said.
Taylor’s coaching experience includes three years with the R-Time Hockey Youth Summer Field Hockey Camp and two summers with the KCHS team that competes in the Dover High School Hockey League.
She said she is excited to start working at Washington College.
I am so grateful for this opportunity to be involved in the sport that has given me so much, she said.
Taylor (eight goals, four assists) appeared in 51 games over three years with Susquehanna in a career cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
She was a member of the 2018 team that won its ticket to the NCAA Division III Tournament as the Landmark Conference champion.
As a senior, Taylor served as team captain and started in all four exhibition games that Susquehanna played this spring.
As a sophomore, she was the River Hawks representative on the Landmark Conference All-Sportsmanship Team. She was also a member of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and attended the Women in Sports Symposium.
A consistent student on the deans list, Taylor qualified for the National Field Hockey Coaches Association National Academic Squad all four years in Susquehanna and qualified for the Landmark Academic Honor Roll three times. She passed with much praise.
At Kent County High School, Taylor was a triple threat athlete in hockey, swimming and lacrosse. She was a member of the National Honor Society and graduated with Distinguished Honors (3.67 GPA or above).
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]ite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit