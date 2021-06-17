Eight Current, Former Bison To Compete In U.S. Track & Field Competitions June 18-26 June





Full schedule of events

Measure Info A total of eight current or former North Dakota State University track and field athletes will compete in the US Olympic Team Trials in Eugene, Oregon over the next two weeks. former bison B

Riley Dolezal javelin throw for men

Payton Otterdahl shot put men current bison * Maddy Nilles hammer throw for women

* Shelby Gunnells shot put for women

Alex Talley hammer throw for men

Benji Phillips javelin throw for men

Akaly Moton shot put for women

Kari Wolfe javelin throw for women * – Recently Completed Senior Season / NCAA Eligibility Each of the athletes will compete for the U.S. national titles and spots in Team USA at the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. The top three finishers in each event of the US Olympic Trials will advance to the Olympics, if they meet the Olympic qualifying standard during the qualifying period. If seats remain vacant in an event following the Olympic Trials, an athlete may still qualify based on their position in the World Athletics Rankings. Dolezal represented Team USA three times in the javelin throw at the IAAF World Championships. A native of Stanley, ND, and a volunteer assistant coach for the Bison track and field team, Dolezal was a member of Team USA in 2013 (Moscow, Russia), 2015 (Beijing, China), and 2019 (Doha, Qatar). Dolezal finished in the top three in the javelin throw at the 2013-19 USATF Championships for seven consecutive years and captured US titles in 2013 and 2017. He competed in NDSU from 2005-09. Otterdahl became a volunteer assistant coach for NDSU after completing his NCAA career in 2019 as a four-time first-team All-American and the 2019 NCAA indoor national champion in the shot put and weight throw. Otterdahl is ranked 11th in the world this year for outdoor shot put and Dolezal is number 37 on the world list in javelin. Friday June 18 2pm CT / 12pm PT Men’s Shot Put Qualifying

2:05 PM CT / 12:05 PM PT Men’s Hammer Throw Qualification

8:30pm CT / 6:30pm PT Men’s Shot Put Final Saturday 19 June 4:15pm CT / 2:15pm PT Men’s Javelin Qualifier Sunday 20 June 6:25 PM CT / 4:25 PM PT Men’s Hammer Throw Final Monday 21 June 6:15pm CT / 4:15pm PT Men’s Javelin Final thursday 24 june 3:25 PM CT / 1:25 PM PT Women’s Hammer Throw Qualification

3:30pm CT / 1:30pm PT Women’s Shot Put Qualifier

10pm CT / 8pm PT Women’s Shot Put Final Friday 25 June 3pm CT / 1pm PT Women’s Javelin Qualifier Saturday 26 June 6:05 PM CT / 4:05 PM PT Women’s Hammer Throw Final

7:30 p.m. CT / 5:30 p.m. PT Women’s Javelin Final Women

