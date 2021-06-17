Middlesex v Glos | Match example | News





Middlesex v Glos | Match example June 16, 2021 With three teams in the Vitality Blast South Group already four points ahead of the rest, both Middlesex and Gloucestershire are hoping they too can stand out from the bottom of the table with a win over Radlett. Gloucestershire entered the game after suffering a second loss at the hands of Kent Spitfires. Supporters of The Shire won’t worry too much, as one win in the first three games is exactly what they started the previous two seasons with and on both occasions they qualified for the quarter-finals. Middlesex, on the other hand, just won their first match, the first match to have taken place at Radlett this year. The last time the two teams met in the Vitality Blast was also in Radlett, where the home team triumphed by nine runs (D/L method). Middlesex v Gloucestershire | Live at the Glocricket Match Center HERE | 17:30 Start James Bracey has been welcomed back to the Gloucestershire squad after making two Test appearances for England earlier this month. He kept wicket for the Second XI in a T20 match on Tuesday against Glamorgan, while Glenn Phillips threw three overs spins. Should Dan Worrall be present, Phillips could replace Graeme van Buuren as second spinner behind Tom Smith. Ryan Higgins also returns to the squad after a broken toe in the opening game of the season against Glamorgan. He took two wickets and made 22 not out in Cardiff and will provide Jack Taylor with extra mid-range firepower and an experienced death bowler. Gloucestershire’s 14-man squad for tomorrow’s game: Middlesex took an unlikely win against Hampshire yesterday for their first win of the campaign. After conceding 215 runs, the Seaxes looked dead and buried at 30/3 in the fourth left with both Stirling and Morgan back at the clubhouse. However, a 122 point partnership between Joe Cracknell and John Simpson put him back within reach before Australian Chris Green got them across the line with 26 on two runs per ball. Green has taken the most wickets for Middlesex in their first three matches with seven at an average of 16. His number rose thanks to a five-fer in Canterbury, including a hat-trick. Steven Finn will be Stuart Law’s primary seam bowling option. Middlesex’s leading wicket taker in 2020 has taken five wickets so far in this year’s Blast. He took 3/18 the last time Gloucestershire played at Radlett. There has been only one change in their bowling ranks, with senior statesman Tim Murtagh being added to the squad after recovering from an elbow injury that recently kept him on the sidelines. Middlesex’s 14-man squad for tomorrow: Eoin Morgan (c), Ethan Bamber, Joe Cracknell, Blake Cullen, Stephen Eskinazi, Steven Finn, Chris Green, Nick Gubbins, Luke Hollman, Tim Murtagh, Sam Robson, John Simpson (wk), Nathan Sowter & Paul Stirling.







