



It all comes down to this. The final day of the boys’ tennis season has arrived with the final round for both the NJSIAA state singles and doubles tournaments. Watch the preview below to get ready before individual champions are crowned for the season. Each game begins at 2 p.m. on Thursday at Mercer County Park in West Windsor. 1-Michael Zheng, Delbarton, Jr. vs. 2-Nicolas Kotzen, Newark Academy, Jr. UTR ratings: Zheng, 13.18; Vomit, 12.61 Tennis recruitment network: Zheng: Blue-chip recruit, No. 1 NJ, No. 3 at the national level

Kotzen: Blue-chip recruit, No. 3 NJ, No. 17 National How they got here: Zheng defeated Nicholas Rosato, Ranney, 6-0, 6-0; Josh Greene, Dwight-Englewood, 6-0, 6-2; Josh Mandelbaum, Newark Academy, 6-4, 6-4; (5-8) Alexander Merson, Tenafly, 6-3, 6-4; (4) Eric Li, Montgomery, 6-1, 7-6 (4).

Kotzen defeated Max Loia, Ramapo, 6-0, 6-0; Timmy Lau, Kinnelon, 6-3, 6-1; (9-16) Jonathan Gu, Princeton, 6-3, 6-0; (9-16) Matias Feoli, Millburn, 6-0, 6-2; (3) John Walentowicz, Delbarton, 6-1, 6-0. Personal Encounters (since 2013 according to UTR) — Zheng 9-1heng 2013: Zheng, 6-3, 6-3

2015: Zheng, 6-4, 6-2

2016: Zheng, 6-0, 6-3

2018: Zheng 4-2

2020: Zheng, 6-3, 6-1; 6-4, 3-6, (12-10); Zheng: 6-3, 2-6, (10-8); Zheng: 7-5, 6-2;6-4, 7-6(2)

2021: Zheng, 6-3, 6-3; Puke: 6-3, 6-3; Zheng: 6-3, 6-4 History: Newark Academy has had three singles champions, including Kotzen’s older brother, Alex, who won in 2019, and a total of seven finalists. NA is one of three teams that already have a singles and doubles champion in the same year (2019). Delbarton has never had a singles winner. In their own words: It would be great. It would be great to leave that legacy here at Delbarton and come out a champion. — Michael Zheng

It would be cool not only for myself, but also for my younger brother. It would be cool to do it for my school and our family. We followed in Alex’s footsteps. — Nicolas Kotzen Choose: Zheng, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 1-Andrew Kotzen, Fr./Ethan Polen, So., Newark Academy vs. Ryan Sordillo, Sr./Oscar Jaroker, So., Chatham UTR ratings (double): Kotzen 9.93 / Poland, 9.27

Sordillo 7.37/Jaroker 7.28 Tennis recruitment network: Kotzen 2 Star / Poland 2 Star

Sordillo NR / Jaroker NR How they got here: Kotzen/Poland defeated Kabir Nagpal/Pradyun Kamaraju, Hillsborough 6-1, 6-1; Ryan Lee/Davide Orlov, Dwight-Englewood, 6-2, 6-3; (5-8) Edward Wang/Hugh Outwater, Top, 6-3, 6-3; (4) Ryan Burns/Miles Kelly, Pingry, 7-4 (7-4), 2-6, 6-1.

Sordillo/Jaroker defeated Noah Calloway/Matthew Connelly, West Deptford, 6-0, 6-0; Jackson Jordan/Jordan Cafiero, Westfield, 6-3, 6-2; (2) Eric Jones/Seth Abrams, Millburn, 7-5, 2-6, (10-5); (5-8) Luke Han/Andrew Kim, Tenafly, 6-4, 6-4; (9-13) Nathan Bernadskii/Dhaivik Chenemilla, East Brunswick, 7-5, 6-3. In their own words: It would be cool not only for myself, but also for my younger brother. It would be cool to do it for my school and our family. We followed in Alex’s footsteps. — Andrew Kotzen

It's been a long time. Our doubles team has come a long way two years ago. It must be fun. We played good tennis and we will be prepared and ready. — Ryan Sordillo Personal encounters: History: Newark Academy has won five doubles titles, including the last in 2019. The Minutemen have seen a tandem reach the final nine times. Chatham has not won a doubles title. Choose: Kotzen / Poland, 6-2, 7-6 (4) Day 1 Summary | Sunday Singles Summary | Sunday double overview | Quarter-finals | Semifinal | Final







