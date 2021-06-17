Ten Historic Rock Springs Hockey Players Selected For Regional Development Camp











Pictured: Bottom row, from left: Breckin Mcelhaney, Brody Bodenhagen, Jaxon Robertson; Middle row, from left: Karston Searle, Landon Wharton, Jaxon Wheatley; top row, from left: Emery Punches-Mickelson, Annabella Fausett, Joselyn Arrants; not pictured: Lexi Harper. Photo courtesy of Rock Springs Amateur Hockey Association.

ROCK FEATHERS Ten Rock Springs hockey players from the Rock Springs Amateur Hockey Association (RSAHA) were selected to participate in a regional development camp for players from more than 330 players in Wyoming. The Wyoming Amateur Hockey Association (WAHA) held its State Player Development Camp on May 7-9 in Casper, Wyo, where the selections took place. The camp’s top players were selected to participate in the Northern Plains District Player Development Camp, which features top talent from all hockey clubs in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming. A total of ten Rock Springs players were selected, the most in league history. The following ten RSAHA players were selected to participate in the regional development camp: Advertisement – Story continues below… Joselyn Arrants

Brody Bodenhagen Rock Springs Miners 14U Logan Jr Aggies 14U

Anabella Fausett Rock Springs Lady Miners Team Wyoming Girls 14U

Lexi Harper Rock Springs Lady Miners Team Wyoming Girls High School

Breckin Mcelhaney Rock Springs Miners 14U Ashley Valley Raptors 14U

Emery Punches-Mickelson Rock Springs Lady Miners Team Wyoming Girls 12U

Jaxon Robertson

Karston Searlea Rock Springs Miners 14U Team Wyoming 14U

Landon Wharton Pinedale Glaciers High School Team Wyoming 18U

Jaxon Wheatley Rock Springs Miners 14U Logan Jr Aggies 14U

“These players weren’t selected randomly. They work very hard and have spent countless hours improving their game,” said Doug Bodenhagen Rock Springs Miners 14U Coach. On May 20-24 in Grand Forks, ND, the ten puck slingers attended the Northern Plains District Player Development Camp where they showcased their skills and represented the best of Wyoming. “This is a tremendous honor for these players to show off their skills as they represent the Rock Springs Amateur Hockey Association and the State of Wyoming. We were so proud of them,” said Bodenhagen.







