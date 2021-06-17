SRC approves resumption of 24 low-risk sports





Sikhumbuzo Moyo, senior sports reporter

The Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) has authorized 24 sports classified as low risk to resume activities in accordance with their previously approved Covid-19 protocols which include national and World Health Organization guidelines. Thirty other sports, including football and rugby, and gyms remain frozen. For competitions, however, National Sports Associations (NSAs) still need to submit a separate application to the SRC, which will submit its recommendations to the Minister of Youth, Sports, Arts and Recreation for approval. Pursuant to the recently published 2021 Statutory Instrument 170, the following sports codes, archery, watersports, badminton, fishing, bass, athletics, cricket, cycling, chess, equestrian, rowing, checkers, polo, polocrosse, golf, shooting, tennis, motorsport, woodball, triathlon, bowls, table tennis, horse racing and teqball classified as low risk are hereby authorized to resume operations in accordance with their previously approved Covid-19 protocols which include national and World Health Organization guidelines. The SRC shall notify the relevant National Sports Federations of this development by means of a separate and direct email requiring that they acknowledge and accept the said correspondence and its reiterated health protocols and other terms before such resumption. If any of the above activities are performed at a sports club or other similar facility, bars and locker rooms must remain closed and all available restaurants that are allowed to operate may only accept takeout orders, the SRC said in a statement yesterday. The country’s top sports body said applications for local competitions should be submitted 14 working days in advance of the intended competition, while for regional, continental and international competitions, a period of 30 days should be given in advance of the intended competition travel date. No competition in Zimbabwe or travel outside Zimbabwe will take place without written authorization from the Minister of Youth, Sports, Arts & Recreation in consultation with the Minister of Health and Child Care, the SRC said. While other sports remain suspended, there is still a glimmer of hope that football and rugby can be brought back to order soon, with the SRC saying it is in constant contact with sports involved in important domestic or international commitments. The respective football and rugby situations are actively considered on a case-by-case basis and any decision on their ability to resume or participate will be communicated to them directly. The SRC, together with the relevant law enforcement agencies, will continue to monitor all sports facilities and centers for compliance. Violations of health protocols and other stated conditions will result in the total suspension of the relevant sporting code and the prosecution of the violating persons or responsible officials, the SRC warned.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos