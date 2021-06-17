SRC approves resumption of 24 low-risk sports

the chronicle
Sikhumbuzo Moyo, senior sports reporter
The Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) has authorized 24 sports classified as low risk to resume activities in accordance with their previously approved Covid-19 protocols which include national and World Health Organization guidelines.
Thirty other sports, including football and rugby, and gyms remain frozen.
For competitions, however, National Sports Associations (NSAs) still need to submit a separate application to the SRC, which will submit its recommendations to the Minister of Youth, Sports, Arts and Recreation for approval.
Pursuant to the recently published 2021 Statutory Instrument 170, the following sports codes, archery, watersports, badminton, fishing, bass, athletics, cricket, cycling, chess, equestrian, rowing, checkers, polo, polocrosse, golf, shooting, tennis, motorsport, woodball, triathlon, bowls, table tennis, horse racing and teqball classified as low risk are hereby authorized to resume operations in accordance with their previously approved Covid-19 protocols which include national and World Health Organization guidelines.
The SRC shall notify the relevant National Sports Federations of this development by means of a separate and direct email requiring that they acknowledge and accept the said correspondence and its reiterated health protocols and other terms before such resumption. If any of the above activities are performed at a sports club or other similar facility, bars and locker rooms must remain closed and all available restaurants that are allowed to operate may only accept takeout orders, the SRC said in a statement yesterday.
The country’s top sports body said applications for local competitions should be submitted 14 working days in advance of the intended competition, while for regional, continental and international competitions, a period of 30 days should be given in advance of the intended competition travel date.
No competition in Zimbabwe or travel outside Zimbabwe will take place without written authorization from the Minister of Youth, Sports, Arts & Recreation in consultation with the Minister of Health and Child Care, the SRC said.
While other sports remain suspended, there is still a glimmer of hope that football and rugby can be brought back to order soon, with the SRC saying it is in constant contact with sports involved in important domestic or international commitments.
The respective football and rugby situations are actively considered on a case-by-case basis and any decision on their ability to resume or participate will be communicated to them directly.
The SRC, together with the relevant law enforcement agencies, will continue to monitor all sports facilities and centers for compliance.
Violations of health protocols and other stated conditions will result in the total suspension of the relevant sporting code and the prosecution of the violating persons or responsible officials, the SRC warned.