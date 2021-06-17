Sports
Oakland As Game #70: Sweep! Scorching Ash rally back to beat Los Angeles Angels 8-4
The Oakland Ashes were already good enough, winning 11 of their first 13 games since early June. Then they added: Ramon Laureano back to their lineup and cranked things up a notch.
The Ashes trailed early, but rallied for six runs in the 6th inning to stun the Los Angeles Angels in an 8-4 win on Wednesday to complete a three-game sweep at the Coliseum. On Laureanos’ return from the injured list, the center fielder robbed a homer against the wall, then hit one of his own at the plate.
For the first few innings, this appeared to be a snoozer in the afternoon final. The Ashes had won the first two night games of the series, but the Halos crushed them under the midday sun and took a significant early lead.
Beginner Cole Irvin didn’t fool anyone today, and in the 1st inning alone allowed five pieces of contact with blisters at three-digit exit speeds. His first delivery of the game was launched high from the jagged edge of the wall for a double that might as well have been a homer, then a parade of four basehits sent three runs to the plate. It could have been worse, but Mark Canha made a brilliant jumping catch to rob another extra-base hit, likely cutting two runs off the rally.
In the 2nd inning, Irvin served a meatball over Shohei Ohtani and the ball landed 120 yards away for a solo home run. That made it 4-0 Angels.
Meanwhile, the Oaklands lineup went down in order for the first time, hitting one basehit but was thrown out trying to stretch to second base. Maybe it would just be one of those days because even the hottest teams don’t win each game.
But no. The Angels never scored again and the Ash woke up quickly looking just like the steamroller we’ve seen all month. Good, almost exactly. There was one small improvement.
Laser activated
This morning, the team activated Ramon Laureano from the injured list. The CF missed a couple of weeks with a strained hip, but was back in the lineup today hitting second, and it wasn’t long before Laser showed he is fully operational.
Irvin came to rest after the early damage, but with two outs in the 4th, he was tagged with another deep catch. When the ball was returned to center right, Laureano slid toward him, timed his jump, and plucked it out of the air. Zijhoek showed it went over the wall and would have been a homer.
the batter, Justin Upton, had already denied a homer to right-center in the 1st inning through the jagged edge of the walls, and was now robbed of another by Laureano in the 4th.
But Laser wasn’t done yet. In the bottom of the inning, just minutes after pulling out a dinger in defense, Laureano busted one himself to get the Ash on the board. It is the second time this season that he pulls that combination of hitting and robbing a homer in the same collection.
Laureano’s 404-foot shot kicked off Oakland’s comeback, and Mark Canha knocked another one in the 5th with an RBI groundout and some extra hustle to make sure he didn’t double to end the frame. De As had come to rest after an early deficit and the deficit had been reduced to 4-2. We had a ball game ourselves.
Inevitable, my dear Watson
The Angels called to their bullpen in the 6th inning and things went bad for them almost immediately.
Because fans may already have fond memories of Tony Watson. He is a good lefty reliever, but in 2018 with the Giants, he allowed the most iconic Mark Canha Bat Flip homer. Last month, he faced Oakland in an Angels uniform and blew a save by walking two batters, triggering a comeback grounder and discarding for an error to give the tying run.
Today he was tasked with holding a two-point lead. Instead, he had six consecutive batters reach base on five hits with an intentional walk mixed in, and all six came by to score.
It started innocently enough, with singles from Matt Olson and Jed Lowrie. Than Matt Chapman made it three in a row, driving Olson home. Chad Pinder line another, and Lowrie scored to even the game. And then, something none of us could have imagined a month ago, the Halos raised four fingers to walk intentionally Elvis Andrus, loading the bases. How fast a collapsing player can warm up.
The free pass brought forward Tony Kemp, and that decision backfired. Kemp is also hot, as is everyone else in the Ash lineup, and he popped a bloop single into midfield for another point. Oakland was now in charge.
That was it for Watson, and somehow it unraveled further from there. New reliever’s first pitch Steve Cishek sailed to the backstop and Pinder rushed home to make it 6-4.
Then, Canha grounded out short, pulling the infield in to make a play at the plate, but the throw to the catcher went high and Andrus slid home safely. It was the second time in as many innings that Canha hit a simple grounder short at the right time and was awarded an RBI.
Olson ended the rally with another RBI-single, which opened the margin to 8-4. The As brought in 11 batters in their Big Inning, just as they had in Monday’s 8-5 win over the Angels, and with runners in scoring position, they had four hits plus Canhas two productive groundouts.
Bonus good news: Pinder went 2-for-2 off the bench in his first game back after being hit by a pitch to the head on Monday.
Bullpen lasts
The comeback took Irvin off the hook, and the bullpen crossed from there.
- irvin: 5 ip, 2 Ks, 2 BB, 1 HR, 9 hits, 81 pitches, 90.9 mph EV
He might have finished the 6th inning, but Kemp got a little too ambitious with a shallow swipe at RF and probably got in the way of the outfielder catching an almost imperceptible imperfection in Kemp’s great play this season.
There would be no return of the seesaw by the Halos. Burch Smith, Sergio Romo, and Lou Trivino retired the last 10 batters to lock it up.
Sweep!
That’s game-set-match for the three-game series, in an 8-5, 6-4, 8-4 sweep through the Ashes. They have now won seven of their ten encounters against AL West division rival Angels, with nine to go as of now. Were still visible of course Mike Forel, who could be returning from his calf injury by then.
Meanwhile, Oakland is sweltering hot. The sun is shining, the weather is bright and the A’s are 12-2 in June. With 43-27, this is their best season start since 1990, which was also their last trip to the World Series. And Ramon is back. Ride the wave!
