Warriors win under-15 trophy as Gould stars for under-17 – Cricket Scotland





Gary Heatly wraps up the latest Pathways promotion Captain Robbie Walsh (Ayr CC), head coach Tim Hart and all the players involved in the Western Warriors regional campaign for boys under 15 and 50 were delighted to pick up some silverware on Sunday. They traveled to Doocot Park in Perth to face the Caledonian Highlanders and they took a 28-run win to win the league, which included these two sides and the Eastern Knights. After winning the toss and choosing to bat, Uzair Ahmad (Ferguslie CC with 18), Max Byers (Dumfries CC with 59) and Ollie Jones (Stirling County CC with 23) built a really good foundation for the Warriors. Three quick wickets saw them fall from 110-1 to 119-4 and the Highlanders bowled very well in the middle overs. Ritvik Maheshwari (Glasgow Accies CC) made 28, which made things more stable before Clydesdale CC’s Shlok Thakers didn’t take out 20, pushing the Warriors to 187-7. The Highlanders’ response got off to a perfect start from a Warriors perspective with Thaker bowling a wicket maiden, including the removal of the first pitch from home skipper Adi Hegde (Gordonians CC), thanks to a good dive catch from Helensburgh CC’s Ewan McCartney. Although the Highlanders added 50 for their second wicket, good bowling meant the required run rate continued to rise. Thaker took three more wickets to finish 4-21 as all the other bowlers played their part and the Highlanders finished at 159 all-out in the final over. Overall, it was a very pleasing win, both from the perspective of the performance with so many players making their own critical contributions and for the ultimate achievement of winning the 50-over league, Hart said. Meanwhile, at Poloc CC’s Shawholm grounds, the under-17 boys’ event continued on the same day with the Warriors hosting the Highlanders. There was some good bowling from the Highlanders first, especially Pranav Saravanan (Gordonians CC) was impressive 4-20 as the home side scored 131 all-out. Nikhil Koteeswaran (Clydesdale CC) made 40 for the Warriors and Lukas Fischer-Keogh (Greenock CC) 25 to help them to that score on a wicket that offered something for the bowlers. The second half of the game was a turn to remember for Owen Gould. Normally we are used to seeing Gould shine with the bat or the wicketkeeper gloves, but this time he was given the chance to impress with the ball by the head coach Mitchell Rao and the playgroup. And Gould certainly took his chance, the spinner ended up with numbers of 8-15 as the Highlanders were all out. Owen threw really well and showed a lot of composure with the ball in hand with the outfield players supporting him very well and there is a great energy within this playing group, said Rao after winning 50 runs for his attacks. The Western Warriors under 15 are pictured in the main photo, Owen Gould of the under 17 in the other

