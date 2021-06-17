Tennessee State football coach Eddie George names his staff





New Tennessee State football coach Eddie George his staff officially announced on Wednesday. As already mentioned, George named former NFL coach Hue Jackson the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach of the Tigers and Brandon Fisher, the son of former Titans coach Jeff Fisher, defensive coordinator. Jackson was the coach of the Oakland Raiders in 2011 and the Cleveland Browns from 2016-18. His most recent position was with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2018 as special assistant to coach Marvin Lewis. Fisher, a former star of the Christ Presbyterian Academy, spent last season at Auburn as a defensive analyst and before that was the defensive coordinator at Southern Utah. I couldn’t be more excited to start coaching our student athletes with this staff of exceptional men, said George. These men are all great football coaches, but they are even better men. We really took the time to make sure each of these coaches was the right choice for our program.” The other trainers: Joe Bowden, linebackers, who spent the last four years with Missouri Baptist as a defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. Bowden played linebacker for the Houston Oilers/Tennessee Titans from 1992-99. Keith Burns, special teams coordinator/defense specialist, who was a standout specials teams player for the Denver Broncos. Since his 15-year NFL career ended in 2006, Burns, who also played a linebacker, has coached in the NFL with Denver, Washington and the LA Chargers. Corey Harkey, tight ends, who has coached at Azusa Pacific for the past two years. He played five seasons of tight end in the NFL for the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams (2012-16). Mark Hutson, offensive line, who has been LSU’s lead strike analyst for the past two seasons. Before that, Hutson was an assistant striker with the Cleveland Browns for three seasons. Earlier in his career, he was the tight ends coach for the Oakland Raiders. Richard McNutt, defensive backs, a former Ohio State defensive back who was a secondary coach at Southeastern University, Youngstown State, Toledo, Kent State and Northern Illinois. Pepe Pearson, running backs, a former Ohio state running back who was Marshall’s running backs coach for the past five seasons. Clyde Simmons, line of defense, who played 15 seasons in the NFL and was the line of defense in Western Carolina last year. He also spent one season in Missouri and two as an assistant defensive coach for the Cleveland Browns. Kenan Smith, passing game coordinator/wide receivers, who served as wide receiver coach and recruiting coordinator in Southern Utah for the past two seasons. Make no mistake, we expect to win football games at Tennessee State University, but our ultimate goal is to prepare our current and future student athletes for life, George said. I look forward to the impact our coaches will have on Tennessee State University and the Nashville community. FISHER TAKES OVER TSU DEFENSE:Brandon Fisher, son of ex-Titans coach Jeff Fisher, joins Eddie George’s staff at Tennessee State HUE JACKSON’S SALARY:How much will Hue Jackson earn as Tennessee State Offensive Coordinator on Eddie George’s Staff? Reach Mike Organ at 615-259-8021 or on Twitter @MikeOrganWriter.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos