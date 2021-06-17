Boys tennis prep: Memorial has home field advantage with the state | Sport

Eau Claire Memorial tennis players are normally long gone by Wednesday afternoon during state tournament week. The Old Abes, accustomed to traveling to the state, typically have to make a three-hour trek to Madison to compete for hardware.
But this year the travel distance has been shortened. Quite a bit, actually.
Both the individual state tournament and the state team tournament will be held in Eau Claire over the next two weeks, with individual players starting play on Thursday morning. That meant extra training for the Memorial boys on Wednesday.
“It will be so nice to just sleep in my own bed and get a full night’s sleep for tomorrow,” said senior Ryan Hayes.
Eau Claire Memorial has two singles and a doubles team competing at an individual level. Evan Birkholz and Ethan Beckerman made it to the singles, while the duo Hayes and Tommy Peterson earned a spot in the doubles. The team also qualified for team state, which will be played next Thursday and Friday at the YMCA Menard Tennis Center.
And the Old Abes players aren’t the only locals taking advantage of the change of location. Menomonie will be represented by Jace Gilbertson in singles and the team of Dom Hendrickson and Cole Witucki in doubles, and Sean Martin of Chippewa Falls will also participate.
But for Memorial, they work in facilities where they have become quite comfortable over the years. While the singles players start at the Menard Tennis Center, the doubles match starts on the purple home courts of Memorial.
“It’s always nice to have a home advantage,” Hayes said. “Hopefully this means more fans will come to support.”
Memorial coach Jim Litscher said it shouldn’t be much of a benefit to know how the courts play, all hard courts play about the same, but the extra comfort and ability to be well rested should help. As someone involved in the local tennis community, he also said there is some pride in Eau Claire’s ability to host an event like this. The investments in facilities of the area have made this possible.
“They needed a place with a great indoor (facility),” said Litscher. “And our courts have all been revamped. We have enough courts to practice in the city if they want to practice and warm up before they play their games. And then it’s close. They don’t have to drive far to get to their games. So it’s fun.”
This year’s Memorial team is the youngest Litscher in 20 years. The group is made up of just four seniors and no juniors, so undergrads are put to the test early on. And they’ve delivered, keeping the Old Abes alive for a long time. Memorial won a section title in Eau Claire last Thursday, beating Hudson by eight points to make it a 14th straight team state tournament.
“A lot of these guys have played matches before, so they kind of have that experience with that match-fear,” senior Sam Prasher said of the team’s youth. “But it’s something completely different to play tennis in high school. As our season progresses, everyone has gotten a little better at that.”
Memorial is the underdog in the team state matchup, a seven-man battle against No. 2 Middleton. Perhaps the familiar boundaries are enough to help the Old Abes.
“I love it,” Prasher said. “Normally we go to Madison, which is also great because it’s such a cool stadium there … but I think it will be very interesting to play at home. We will have that home field advantage with all our fans. It’s a new and interesting experience.”
