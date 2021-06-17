Siliguri Municipal Corporation Indoor Stadium Gets Facelift

The state sports and youth affairs department asked for a detailed project report on the overall refurbishment and they will provide funds

The state sports and youth affairs department has asked the board of directors (BoA) of Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) to prepare a detailed project report on the overall renovation of the indoor stadium and will provide funds, Gautam Deb said. , chairman of SMC’s BoA here on Wednesday.

Sources said Monday that a meeting was held between Arup Biswas, the state minister for sports and youth affairs, and Deb about refurbishing the city’s indoor stadium and Kanchenjunga Stadium.

After the meeting, Biswas told Deb to file a DPR for the complete renovation of the indoor stadium.

We have decided to give the indoor stadium a complete facelift here. It’s expired. The recently renovated stadium will have good facilities for indoor games such as table tennis and basketball. Here too we will try to facilitate badminton. A power station and a sports inn for players will be built in the annex of the indoor sports arena. The decision was made during a meeting with the state sports minister and we are sending a DPR. The entire stadium will be air-conditioned and the sports department will provide funds, Deb explains.

Renovation works for the Kanchenjunga stadium will also begin soon, he added.

In the 1990s, the indoor stadium in Deshbandhupara was built to accommodate 5,000 spectators, and since then it has hosted many prestigious events such as the Senior National Table Tennis Championship and Invitational Tennis Tournament.

In recent years it has mainly been used for political programs or cultural events.

Its repair is imminent. Also, it is necessary to provide the stadium with air conditioning with more facilities. A good facelift will help it host major indoor sporting events, said a city sports enthusiast.