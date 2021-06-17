BYU Football Recruiting: BYU receives 4 pledges in 24 hours





The NCAA recruitment period officially ended on June 1 (state of Arizona Arizona didn’t seem to care, though) and BYU has had over 100 high school prospects on campus for camps and unofficial visits. BYU has received 4 pledges on Tuesday and Wednesday (at the time of writing) three three-star recruits and a basketball player in whom coaches see potential. Cooper Ross 2022 3-Star Athlete Cooper Ross Bets Tuesday Night at BYU. Ross is listed as a 3-Star tight end according to 247, but he tagged defensive coaches in his tweet and not tight ends coach Steve Clark. Ross is 6-foot-5 and 245 pounds, so coaches can see his size transition to the defensive line. Braxton Fely The highest-rated of the four pledges, Fely is a 3-star defensive lineman from Timpview High School. Fely also had offers from the State of Utah, the Air Force, the State of San Jose, and the State of Colorado. Fely is 6-foot-2 and 240 pounds and could potentially grow into a defensive tackle at BYU, but he has enough pace to play defensively as well. Brooks Jones Jones is committed to BYU Wednesday and is a three-star athlete from Queen Creek, Arizona. Brooks is the younger brother of BYU DB Dean Jones and has an intriguing size. Hes 6-foot-6, 200 pounds and will likely end up on the defensive side of the ball. Brooks has no other FBS offerings, but coaches are following the Chris Wilcox route and hoping they can work with his measurable data to make Jones a quality player. Kaden Chidester BYU went all-in on measurable business here when athlete Kaden Chidester committed to BYU on Wednesday. Chidester is a 6-foot-7 basketball player at Richfield High School, Utah. I want to thank my loving parents, my wonderful coaches and especially my father in heaven for never giving up on me and blessing me with this amazing opportunity. After a good conversation with @coachtuiaki and @Coach_DFunk I am obliged to play football @BYU at fair! pic.twitter.com/CjazhklfbP Kaden Chidester (@Kaden_Chid) June 16, 2021 Chidester tagged OL Coach Darrell Funk in his tweet so BYU could see him as an offensive tackle. Chidester is definitely an aviator, but Kalani and the staff see enough athletic potential to offer him a scholarship and develop him into a starter.







