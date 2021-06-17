Georgia Gwinnett College Tennis Program Honored with Regional ITA Awards | Sport

Georgia Gwinnett College’s men’s and women’s tennis teams have won NAIA regional awards from the Intercollegiate Tennis Association, the organization announced Wednesday.
Head Coach Chase Hodges was named South Regional Wilson ITA Coach of the Year for men’s and women’s tennis, while Robert McAdoo was awarded the Regional ITA Assistant Coach of the Year honors for women’s tennis.
Among the players, juniors Maria Genovese and Valentino Caratini won the Region Arthur Ashe Leadership & Sportsmanship award among women’s and men’s tennis student athletes.
Freshman Iryna Lysykh was the Souths ITA Womens Rookie of the Year.
Georgia Gwinnett College also received the ITA Community Service award among men’s and women’s tennis teams in the Southern Region.
This regional recognition will make all award winners eligible for national ITA NAIA awards, to be announced on June 23.
Both Georgia Gwinnett College tennis teams captured the NAIA’s national championships this spring, bringing the total number of programs to 13 national titles since 2014. The men’s tennis team has won seven consecutive national titles, while the women’s tennis program has six championships and five consecutive titles. won.
The teams also have long winning streaks. The men’s program has the country’s longest run in collegiate sport history with 147 consecutive wins. Meanwhile, the women’s tennis team has racked up 42 consecutive wins.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit