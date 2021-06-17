Rick Nash promotion under Blue Jackets hockey staff changes





The Blue Jackets’ busy outdoor season has once again hit the teams’ hockey operations division. After rehiring John Davidson as president of hockey operations in May, the Blue Jackets announced a series of changes on Wednesday, including two promotions, three hires and one retirement. The promotions were received by Rick Nash, Special Assistant to General Manager Jarmo Kekalainen for the past two years, and European Scouting Director Josef Boumedienne. Nash, 37, is now the director of player development at Blue Jackets and Boumedienne, 43, will move to Columbus as director of pro scouting. Other moves include hiring former Blue Jackets forwards Derek Dorsett and Mark Letestu as development coaches, along with recently retired Cleveland Monsters goalkeeper Brad Thiessen replacing Jim Corsi as goaltending development coach. Nelson Ayotte, the former director of high performance for the past four years, has retired, the Dispatch previously reported. We are always looking to strengthen our hockey business group and these moves are doing just that, especially in terms of player development, Kekalainen said in the teams press release. With Rick, Derek, Mark and Brad, we have four former players with a combined 34 years of experience in the NHL and 17 years in the AHL, as well as playing major junior and college so they can share a wealth of experience. knowledge and experience with prospects throughout our organization. They are also passionate about the Blue Jackets, our city and what we build here. Nash played in the NHL for 15 years before rejoining the Blue Jackets in his previous role as the GM’s special assistant. He spent his first nine seasons playing with the Blue Jackets and eventually became the captain after being selected as first overall by Columbus in 2002. including three former teammates Dorsett, Letestu and Jared Boll all settling in the Columbus area after retiring as players. Boll is an assistant development coach and team ambassador eager to move up the NHL coaching journey. He got his first look from the bench as a coach in last season’s penultimate game, a reward from former Blue Jackets head coach John Tortorella for Bolls’ work in training. Boumedienne, who joined BlueJackets as a European Scout in 2013, hails from Stockholm, Sweden and played professionally for 17 seasons in the NHL, American Hockey League and four European leagues. Hebe became the head of Jackets’ European scouting efforts in 2016 and has served in that capacity for the past several years. Thiessen’s hiring is noteworthy for two reasons, his age and level of experience. The former AHL journeyman goalkeeper, who has played professionally for 12 years, will receive his first official staff assignment following his retirement from last season with the Monsters. Corsi, who replaces Thiessen, is a former professional goalkeeper who has built an extensive coaching career. The Blue Jackets were the third NHL to help the 66-year-old coach in that regard, having served as a roving development coach for the past three years for the teams’ impressive roster of goalkeeping prospects, including top contender Daniil Tarasov. Thiessen acted as player/coach for the Monsters towards the end of his playing career, but saw action in 12 games this season during an AHL campaign that was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic. [email protected] @BrianHedger

