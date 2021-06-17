Basketball and table tennis coming soon to Bellwood Park, with more welcome additions planned – News Of The Area

NEWS Of The Area recently spoke with Matt Leibrandt, Manager Infrastructure Services for Nambucca Valley Council, about the concrete slab being laid in Bellwood Park to the left of the toilet blocks.

In response to community feedback and youth enthusiasm for a basketball court in Nambucca Heads, the Council responded.

Much planning has gone into the design and position of the court, with Mr Leibrandt stating that the main issue was noise and passive surveillance.

The court had to be visible from the road.

The municipality was also concerned about the caravan parking due to noise pollution, but after consultation about the positioning of the ring, the park was satisfied.

Shortly after News Of The Area spoke with Mr. Leibrandt, a contractor was organized to install basketball hoops and put a surface on the courts.

It’s that textured rubber finish, so it’s a little easier on the feet.

It’s not full rubber.

To make it easier on the joints.

Tucked away in a corner by the new basketball court is an outdoor table tennis table.

According to Mr Leibrandt, the track has been placed at the top to keep it out of the wind.

Because Nambucca is quite a windy place.

Maybe we should put a few more screening machines there.

.

We’ll see how it goes.

Bellwood Cafe, located across from Bellwood Park, has agreed to rent out equipment for use on the table tennis courts.

This park is one of our most popular family parks in the Valley, especially in Nambucca Heads.

It is mainly set up for small children.

If we have a family that comes to barbecue and they have 15-16 years old with them, there is nothing for them.

So we thought, here we go, here’s something for them.

We’ve done quite a bit of work on this park.

Mr. Leibrandt also outlined some of the future plans for Bellwood Park, saying shade cloth will be expanded once funding is found, gym equipment will be relocated elsewhere and a smooth corkscrew will be placed where gym equipment now stands.

This slippery dive is added because there is no big kids slippery dive at the park.

Mr Leibrandt said the new ones will be for the 8-12 age group as the small one is a bit boring for them.

There will be a structure similar to the recycled wood climber in Gordon Park, which will also be added to Bellwood Park.

By Rachel MCGREGOR-ALLEN