Sports
Robert Nkemdiche happy to have the chance to play football with Seattle Seahawks again
RENTON, Wash. – Robert Nkemdiche screamed and pumped his arm in celebration after one of his turns in a practice Wednesday. After another, he did a running hurdle, then yelled something inaudible back to his fellow defense linemen.
The Arizona Cardinals’ first-round roster of 2016 gets the chance to revive his career with the Seattle Seahawks after a year away from football, and he’s enjoying it. That’s clear from the first two practices of Seattle’s mandatory mini-camp.
“To be here with these guys and fight and play football, smell the grass, all this, that’s what I’ve been missing,” he said. “These are the fun stuff.”
In June 2019, Nkemdiche was arrested under an outstanding traffic warrant after being arrested for speeding on his way to a Cardinals practice. According to coach Kliff Kingsbury, he arrived out of form at training camp later that summer and was fired before the season with a failed physical designation.
Nkemdiche then signed with the Miami Dolphins, but was waived after playing in two games. While a free agent, he served a two-game suspension for a violation of the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy.
“It wasn’t fun,” 26-year-old Nkemdiche said of his year without football. “It wasn’t a good time. But like I said, being back here, this is exciting for me. This is what I love to do. I’m just happy to have the chance to be back here and to be able to play football again .”
The Seahawks signed Nkemdiche to a one-year deal in April for the experienced minimum of $990,000, none of which is guaranteed. It’s a low-risk aviator that shows how Nkemdiche isn’t sure about staying with the Seahawks, but he’s made a positive impression so far.
“He has a really good spirit about him,” said coach Pete Carroll. “He’s upbeat, active, explosive and has really good speed, he weighs over 300lbs and he moves really well. He’s going to be a really competitive part of this group and he’s a little different from some of the other guys so we see some flexibility in where we can play and move him.”
Nkemdiche registered zero sacks and zero starts in 17 games during his first two seasons in Arizona, then had 4.5 sacks in 10 games (six starts) in 2018 before a knee injury ended his season.
The Seahawks have locked Poona Ford in one starting spot with defensive gear. They brought back 34-year-old Al Woods as an early option after Jarran Reed’s bizarre departure. Woods was also out of football last year after taking a COVID-19 opt-out. Seattle’s defensive tackles behind Ford, Woods, Nkemdiche and Bryan Mone have played sparingly, if at all, in the NFL.
“Since he hasn’t played football for a while, I hope for him that everything just goes on, because he puts himself in, his mentality is like he has this second chance at his football life and he knows that, which is really important,” says Carroll. He tries to seize every opportunity. He’s a real one — not so much of a surprise as usual, we’re really happy to have him here and we think he’ll be a factor.”
Nkemdiche said he feels like a rookie again and has a newfound respect for football, adding: “I never want the opportunity to be taken away from me again.”
He was asked if he sees this as his last chance.
“Yes,” he said. “It’s the only chance I need, though.”
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]