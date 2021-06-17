By Cricket Australia

The National Selection Panel has today designated a roster of 18 players for the Qantas Australian men’s white ball tours of the West Indies and Bangladesh.

Confirmation of the Qantas Australian Men’s Tours is subject to agreement on biosafety regulations and relevant government approvals. Australian selection for tours of the West Indies and Bangladesh:

Aaron Finch (c) (Victoria)

Ashton Agar (Western Australia)



Wes Agar (South Australia)



Jason Behrendorff (Western Australia)



Alex Carey (South Australia)



Dan Christian (New South Wales)



Josh Hazlewood (New South Wales)



Moises Henriques (New South Wales)



Mitchell Marsh (Western Australia)



Riley Meredith (Tasmania)



Ben McDermott (Tasmania)



Josh Philippe (Western Australia)



Mitchell Starc (New South Wales)



Mitchell Swepson (Queensland)



Ashton Turner (Western Australia)



Andrew Tye (Western Australia)



Matthew Wade (Tasmania)



Adam Zampa (New South Wales)

Nathan Ellis from Tasmania and Tanveer Sangha from New South Wales will join the tour as traveling reservists and to further their international experience with an Australian squad. Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner and Pat Cummins have requested ineligibility for the tour for various reasons

Steve Smith is equipped to make a full recovery from an elbow complaint that flared up during the Indian Premier League.

Trevor Hohns, national voter, said:

“We are of course disappointed that not all players are available for the Australian team at this time, but the NSP respects the decisions of those who have opted out of this tour.

Steve Smith was unavailable for selection due to an elbow injury and will now be able to use this time to make a full recovery for the World Cup and Ashes Series at home. Steve was disappointed that he had to miss the tour due to the decision made on medical grounds. International tours in the time of Covid-19 undoubtedly pose many additional challenges for athletes.

“They also provide opportunities for others and, in this case, the chance to push through for selection in Australia’s T20 World Cup men’s squad later this year and beyond. This is a great opportunity for these players to make a plea for the World Cup and all are considered very real prospects of making that tournament by performing well on these tours.”

Hohns said those brought into the squad deserved their chances. We are fortunate to have excellent depth in Australian cricket and we are extremely excited to have Wes Agar, Ben McDermott, Dan Christian and Ashton Turner added to the squad.

“We are equally delighted that Alex Carey, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Starc and Mitchell Swepson are back in the white ball squad as they missed the recent tour of New Zealand due to their selection in the South Africa test squad.

“Wes has been dominant in the Big Bash and we really like what he’s bringing to the table on his debut Australian tour, while Ben McDermott is a proven performer in white ball cricket as an explosive middle-order batsman.

“Ashton has been on the international stage before with his ability to set up a mid-range game. He also brings a lot of experience along with his deep knowledge of the game and his leadership traits as captain of Scorchers.

“We are equally delighted to welcome Dan Christian back to Australian colors with his wealth of global T20 experience, leadership and understanding of the game. His offensive weapon and closer hitting ability is known around the world. experience of those players returning along with those we welcome is a very good sign of the depth of Australian cricket.

“We are very much looking forward to competitive series against the West Indies, the defending T20 World Cup champions and the ensuing tour of Bangladesh.”

Alex Kountouris, chief of sports science and sports medicine, said:

“The pandemic is now entering its second year and has meant that athletes and staff, especially those competing internationally, have spent long periods in biosecure hubs, where movement is restricted, and in harsh quarantine.

“CA has maintained from the start of the pandemic that we would support players or staff through the additional demands placed on them by hubs and quarantine. We look forward to a time when hubs and quarantines are a thing of the past, but for now we must continue to manage the situation as best we can, putting the well-being of our people first in our decision-making.”

The team will leave for the West Indies on June 28 for five T20 Internationals at Darren Sammy Stadium in St. Lucia, followed by three One-Day Internationals at Kensington Stadium in Barbados. If confirmed, the team will then play five T20 Internationals against Bangladesh in Bangladesh.