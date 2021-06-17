Sports
Red Raiders miss the highest DB transfer target
In a move that came as a bit of a surprise to those closely following the recruitment of Texas Tech football, the Red Raiders on Wednesday saw their main transfer defensive back target, Allie Green, commit to Missouri after several weeks of a rough patch. to have been Red Raider. .
Green, a 6-foot-3, 210-pound corner eligible for another year after playing at Tulsa for four years, is believed to be a likely NFL Draft pick next spring. He is said to have been a walk-in starter for the Red Raiders, who have landed a handful of transfers this offseason to rearrange the secondary.
In his career, he has 116 tackles and ten pass defenses to his name, with one interception to his name. Now he will battle receivers in the SEC with the Tigers where his former position coach at Tulsa now serves.
Fortunately, the Red Raiders remain in solid form at the cornerback position. And that is thanks to the transfer portal.
Senior Adrian Frye, who quite often had the task of checking the opposition’s top receiver in 2020, has been a Red Raider his entire career, but most of the other defensive defenders he will play alongside are new to the program.
Malik Dunlap has arrived from NC State. There he was credited with 41 tackles and 13 pass breakups. He has 10 career starts to his name and although he missed spring training due to injury, he will almost certainly be a factor in Red Raider’s defensive field this fall.
6-foot-2, 190-pound Rayshad Williams competed in the jump ball and was impressive. Before moving from UCLA to Tech, he made 22 starts and amassed 42 tackles.
That duo gives Tech two physical and wide angles to man the side of the field opposite Fields. Or both can start at the outer corner positions allowing fields to play in the slot.
In addition to cornerback, the Red Raiders added two certainties that will play a vital role for the 2021 team. Marquis “Muddy” Waters is coming to the Hub City from Duke, where he started 35 games and amassed 234 tackles. He will almost certainly start alongside Eric Monroe (a transfer in 2020) to give Tech some solid seniors in the safety position.
Wisconsin transfer Reggie Pearson will also be in the fold for game time this fall. He has 65 tackles and four pass defenses to his name, despite only playing one season for the Badgers.
Still, adding a player of Green’s talents would have been a big blow to Matt Wells and Co. That’s because, in the world of the Big 12, no team can have too many quality pieces in the secondary.
Last year, the Red Raiders were only number 101 in the nation against the pass, as they averaged 258.5 yards per game through the air. While that number is far from great, it was an improvement from 2019 when the Red Raiders finished the year 128th against the pass by giving up 307.8 yards per game.
This year’s defense is counting on the transfer portal to try and bring the secondary up to par. But while there’s reason to believe that the pieces that Defensive Coordinator Keith Patterson will have to work with are good enough to hold their own, Tech would have been even better off if Allie Green had decided to join the program.
