Tennis fans full of disbelief about women’s drama





Bianca Andreescu, Elina Svitollina and Aryna Sabalenka all crashed at the first hurdle of the event in Berlin. Image: Getty Tennis fans were stunned on Wednesday when the top three dropped out at the first hurdle at the WTA grass court event in Berlin. Aryna Sabalenka, Elina Svitolina and Bianca Andreescu all lost to lower-ranked opponents in a brutal start to their Wimbledon lawn campaigns. ‘DO NOT EXPECT THIS’: Roger Federer suffers a sad career career at first ‘LOVE THIS’: Fans explode over Andy Murray and Venus Williams news Williams World No. 4 Sabalenka was beaten in three sets by Madison Keys and went down 6-4 1-6 7-5 as the American demonstrated the kind of form with which she reached the US Open final four years ago and the top six in the world reached . Svitolina (World No.6) lost 6-4 7-5 to Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova, while Andreescu (World No.7) lost 7-6 (7-2) 7-5 to Alize Cornet. Sabalenka, Svitolina and Andreescu were the top three with Ash Barty (rest), Naomi Osaka (mental health) and Simona Halep (injury) all absent from the tournament. It means the draw is fully open for the world’s number 12, Belinda Bencic, who advanced to the quarter-finals with a 6-3 6-4 win over Petra Martic. Tennis fans remained in disbelief at the crazy chaos. Madison Keys a dark horse for Wimbledon The 26-year-old Keys, now only 28 in the world, hit eight aces and outlasted Belarusian Sabalenka to win in just under two hours. It was Keys’ first time reaching the quarter-finals of a WTA event since January 2020, when she finished second in Brisbane. The American showed that she could be a dangerous floater at Wimbledon as a two-time winner of a grass court tournament. Madison Keys in action against Aryna Sabalenka in Berlin. (Photo by Boris Streubel/Getty Images) Meanwhile, Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic was frustrated about missing out to a quarter-final at the Birmingham Classic after being derailed by a stomach ailment and a rejuvenated opponent. The Australian No. 2, who had one of her most notable wins of the year when she defeated No. 1 Elise Mertens on Tuesday, looked poised to follow suit as she made a set-up in her last-16 match with Coco Vandeweghe on Wednesday. Story continues But after feeling unwell in the heat and struggling with a stomach ailment, Tomljanovic ended up losing 6-4 4-6 3-6 to the great American who is on the comeback path after a few years ravaged by injuries. “I had a really bad stomachache,” Tomljanovic told AAP. “It started at the beginning of the match, but towards the end of the second set it got worse.” Tomljanovic had already spoken to the doctor on court and while Vandeweghe was on medical time out after accidentally cutting her left hand, the Australian asked if she could leave the court to take a bathroom break at the same time. Her request was denied. “I think the verdict was I couldn’t do it because next time she served. I was told if I went over the time limit (if I left the court) I could end up being warned and time violations, so I did ‘t.” with MONKEY click here to sign up for our newsletter for the latest and groundbreaking stories from Australia and around the world.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos