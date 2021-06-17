Duxbury parents say officials have downplayed allegations of misconduct against now fired hockey coach

His methods not only border on emotional and psychological abuse, but could in fact be abuse of both an emotional and sexual nature, the parent, Brian Cook, wrote in 2017. If these allegations are confirmed in the future, this letter will appear as a opportunity to act that was ignored.

The school’s long, troubled history with Blake exploded in recent months after Duxbury parents Joseph and Melissa Foley sued the district in March, alleging Blakes’ sexual abuse of their son in the early 2000s led to his death by a overdose. .

School officials, already juggling another controversy over the behavior of high school football coaches, fired Blake in April, citing the results of a six-month investigation.

Concurrent school coaching scandals have rocked the small, affluent South Shore community, where athletics is a source of local pride and high school students regularly take home local and state championships.

Amid the local drama, Chief Inspector John Antonucci, who was in charge of both recent scandals, announced that he was leaving to head the school district in North Attleborough, with little public scrutiny from his new district over his former leadership.

In a statement, Matt Ellis, spokesperson for the Duxbury School District, said officials have done everything they could, given privacy laws and employment policies, to keep students safe and share what they could with families. But many of the parents behind the complaints said they were never aware of any follow-up or never knew the coach was at the center of other complaints.

Blakes’ attorney Kevin Reddington declined to comment. Duxbury Public Schools refused to make Antonucci or other school leaders available for an interview.

Other than the complaints that have already been made public, we have not received any other specific complaints about inappropriate coaching or teaching behavior against Blake, Ellis said in a statement. Most importantly, even after all the publicity the Foley case has generated, no one else has come forward to allege that John Blake sexually assaulted them at the Duxbury Public Schools.

Blake, 47, began teaching and coaching in the late 1990s and became the head hockey coach of Duxbury High Schools in 2003. He also taught physical education at Duxbury Middle School, where he watched thousands of students cycle through his class over the years.

Parker Foley’s alleged sexual abuse began in 2006, according to the Foley family’s lawsuit. The parents allege that Blake repeatedly loved their son in gym class and abused him several times, escalating from inappropriate touching to rape and forced oral sex, before the younger Foley eventually brought a knife to school and threatened Blake.

The parents, who declined to comment on this story through their attorney, said they first learned of the abuse a few years before Parker Foley died at age 27.

Blake has strongly denied the allegations, and his lawyer said after the suit was filed that the former bus passed a polygraph test asking if he had sexually assaulted Foleys son.

In the late 2000s and early 2010s, other parents also had other issues with Blakes’ behavior, said Cook, a longtime Duxbury parent whose son briefly played on the Blakes hockey team.

Cook, a former sports attorney who helped build a nearby hockey rink, said he regularly saw Blake yelling at his athletes in a way that felt inappropriate. He had told them they were worthless and that they had wasted his time, Cook recalled.

He also heard some players and parents describe more awkward behavior such as sexually charged comments after practice, he said, even once criticizing the size of some students’ private parts while they were in the locker room.

In July 2017, Cook wrote a letter to Antonucci in which he broadly alluded to his concerns.

Former players describe a painful experience, but few will tell more than a sense of humiliation what happened, he wrote to the new administrator. Much of that humiliation involved berating players, usually while they were naked. . . . I realize there’s little you can do without formal charges, but I’d like to ask if you’d be interested in hearing from many other former players and parents about this man who could be a threat.

Cook said he also met with Blake and athletic director Thom Holdgate to express his concerns about Blakes’ actions, although that conversation focused primarily on Blakes’ coaching behavior. None of the men followed up after the meeting or the letter, Cook said.

A spokesman for Duxbury Public Schools said that upon receipt of Cooks’ letter, the district began a fact-finding process, which included discussions with Blake, Mr. Holdgate and our legal counsel.

The complaints focused on Blakes’ coaching style and included a claim that he yelled at players in the locker room while they were changing. Cook characterized that as sexual abuse, but our findings do not support that, the district spokesperson said. We found Cook’s allegations to be unfounded, but we spoke to Blake to remind him of his obligation to follow district guidelines governing conduct toward student athletes.

Less than a year later, in early 2018, Joseph Foley sent an anonymous letter to the district detailing parts of his son’s alleged abuse. Blake was briefly suspended.

Antonucci later said that because the letter failed to identify Parker Foley or provide sufficient details about the abuse, investigations by the school district, police and the State Department of Children and Families were unable to substantiate the allegation.

The reasons for Blakes’ absence from school were not made public, parents had no idea about the school inquiry. Administrators asked Gerald Moffett, a volunteer hockey coach who oversaw the program in the meantime, to keep quiet about Blakes’ temporary absence, Moffett said at a public listening forum in late May.

When the first allegation against the hockey coach came out, they removed him, left me alone to coach a state playoff game myself, and the government’s only words were: If the media comes to you, decline comment. , he said.

Although Blake was eventually reinstated, the high school principal abruptly terminated Moffetts’ contract seven months later, he added.

When asked why I was being removed, he had no answer, Moffett recalled during the same meeting. I think with the whole city, the administration is sweeping things under the rug.

In response, the school district told the Globe that all coaches are on annual contracts and have chosen not to renew Moffett’s tenure as a volunteer coach.

Blake faced yet another accusation in 2019, parents said, when a high school student told a teacher she had been asked to squat extra in front of Blake during class. The coach asked her to go lower and noted that the next two are for me as I watch her from behind, her parents later said in a public forum.

Her parents also said it was their daughter, not the district, who eventually told them about the incident.

A subsequent investigation that, according to the district, included interviews with 16 people, including another teacher present in the class, found no credible evidence that Blake was breaking district policy, a school spokesperson said.

Blake continued to coach and teach in Duxbury without further complaint until November 2020 when, weeks after the deaths of their sons, the Foleys made contact with the school district again. This time, they shared more information about the alleged abuse.

The school launched another investigation, led by local attorney Regina Ryan, and again placed Blake on leave. Again, the school did not tell the parents why.

The investigation ended in early March and concluded that Blake had violated school policy. The district fired Blake in early April, as public outcry over the allegations mounted.

Cari Simon, a lawyer who works on sexual harassment and abuse cases in primary schools and universities but was not involved with Duxbury, said schools often rely on employee privacy to keep complaints private and handle complaints individually.

But schools have a responsibility to take meaningful action, whether it’s limiting a teacher or coach’s contact with students or other disciplinary action. It does not deny their responsibility for addressing the potential risk, she said.

Just doing nothing and not telling anyone puts the community at risk, Simon said.

In a public virtual listening session last month, several parents said they were frustrated.

The student’s father at the center of the 2019 gym class complaint said the school districts’ investigation was done only at their insistence.

The researcher declined to interview other students in the class. We were told it was up to us to bring witnesses, he said.

Another parent wondered why Blakes’ one-year contract to become a coach hadn’t been revised more rigorously. She said one of her own sons also had issues with Blake, though they weren’t as serious as other complaints since they were made public.

Members of the school committee, which organized the session, remained largely silent to make room for public comments. But the chairman upheld one rule urging parents not to name members of the school community, including the former coach.

Share your feelings and your concerns, she said. But be careful with the details.

Hanna Krueger of Globe staff contributed to this report.

Elizabeth Koh can be reached at [email protected] Follow her on Twitter @elizabethrkoh.