All aboard the Djokovic train after victory at the French Open

Novak Djokovic came back from two sets behind and won the final of the French Open last weekend.

TENNIS: It seems I underestimated Novak Djokovic’s strength, and to be honest, it’s not the first time.

The polarizing world No. 1 has a way of making the seemingly impossible possible.

While Rafael Nadal looked so dominant at the French Open, dominating the event in his history of just two defeats in 15 appearances, his quest to add a 14th French Open trophy to the cabinet was brought to a halt by a Djokovic wall.

Their duel in the semi-finals last weekend seemed a lap too early for a match of this magnitude, and despite the match being of a quality typical of video games, it was Djokovic who dismantled the king of clay.

What makes this result more difficult to understand is just eight months before Nadal completely outclassed Djokovic in a one-sided final at the delayed 2020 Roland Garros event.

Nadal was the one who sidelined an unusual Djokovic in three easy sets last year.

But Djokovic not only managed to get revenge, but went on to win a 19th slam at the cost of a desperate Stefanos Tsitsipas in this year’s final.

This brings Djokovic to one slam title from Roger Federer and Nadal, who share the top of the mantle with 20 slam titles each.

Djokovic didn’t have a great time in this final and Tsitsipas gave the anti-Novak contingent a lot of cheers after leading 2-0, but as he has often done, Djokovic rallied when all seemed lost.

I don’t know how many times I’ve seen Djokovic do this, but there will definitely be more than a few.

Just when I think he’s down and out, Djokovic finds something from the inside that most of us wouldn’t want to explore to scrape ourselves off the floor and take control of a match.

Djokovic does it with such regularity that you might think it was a tactic.

It shows the mental strength that Djokovic has.

I am confident he will be an excellent mental coach for elite athletes when he retires from professional level competition.

In women’s singles, we had a new female winner for the sixth consecutive year, when unseeded Czech player Barbora Krejcikova defeated Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in their exciting three-set final.

What makes this result even more remarkable is that Krejcikova not only won the singles trophy, but also won the women’s doubles together with Katerina Siniakova.

This is the first time anyone has achieved this feat in Paris since Mary Pierce back home in 2000.

It’s not uncommon for the women’s slam events to produce new title winners, but it’s a little more unusual for this to happen for someone considered a doubles specialist.

It’s one of the aspects of the women’s game that I enjoy that you normally don’t predict the winner of the slam title.

On a local level, the Manawat Lawn Tennis Club combines two popular racket sports this weekend while hosting a combined table tennis and tennis doubles tournament.

After this event, there will be a seniors doubles tournament where players will come from all over the lower North Island.

For the over 35s, this event may interest you as it is suitable for players of all levels.

No apologies team, dust off those tennis rackets.

Jono Spring is a former professional tennis coach