NHL Roundup: Canadiens Stop Vegas to Tie Series With 3-2 Win in Game 2

LAS VEGAS Carey Price made 29 saves and the Montreal Canadiens defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 on Wednesday night to tie the Stanley Cup semifinal series game by game.

Price improved to 9-4 in the playoffs, his most wins in a postseason. In 2014, he had eight.

Paul Byron, Joel Armia and Tyler Toffoli scored for Montreal, and Bryon made it 3-0 with 2:45 to go in the second period.

Alex Pietrangelo scored twice for Vegas and Marc-Andre Fleury made 20 saves.

Game 3 is Friday night in Montreal.

Montreal has won 21 consecutive playoff games by scoring three or more goals.

Forgoing their rough approach in Game 1, the Canadiens looked more like the team that took seven straight wins in the first and second rounds and dominated in all three zones in the opening 20 minutes.

With Vegas in the middle of the top Chandler Stephenson and Nick Roy on the third line skating in his place, Montreal had the advantage in shots on target (12-4), shots attempts (24-13), scoring chances -4), and great chance (8-1).

Armia got the score going after he cracked Vegas defender Alec Martinez into the end boards behind Fleury, allowing Corey Perry to collect the puck and feed Joel Edmundson into the right circle. Edmundson fired a shot that bounced back to Armia, who shot it once past Fleury’s right skate.

Jeff Petry made his presence felt in his first game back after missing Montreal’s final two. He played hit and miss with Cole Caufield, who chose to pass over the slot rather than hit the net, and found Toffoli, who hit a snapper once through Fleury’s five-holes to not only take the Canadiens’ lead to 2-0. to bring. but extend Montreal’s score in the first period in the playoffs to 12-3.

Vegas remained his own worst enemy in the second period as Max Pacioretty clattered a breakaway shot from the bottom of the right post. Then, during a power play, Alec Martinez broke his stick while teeing off on a shot to Price’s left, and moments later it was Pacioretty sniffing at a shot outside the door.

Vegas was finally able to fix Price when Pietrangelo held the puck near the blue line long enough to find a right lane to the net, reducing the deficit to two goals late in the second.

Vegas narrowed the lead to one with just over five minutes left when William Karlsson won a faceoff to Price’s right, Jonathan Marchessault collected the puck and fed Pietrangelo, whose wrist shot from the circle gave him his second goal. the night.

REMARKS

ISLANDERS LIGHTNING:Semyon Varlamov is the wily veteran coming out of a season in which he set career records in goals against average, percentages and shutouts for the New York Islanders.

Andrei Vasilevskiy is the winner of the league in the past four years for the Tampa Bay Lightning, following a Stanley Cup championship season and battling for his second Vezina trophy in three years.

The two compatriots were also teammates, far from the NHL playoffs.

“He’s been the best goalkeeper in the NHL for the past few years,” Varlamov said of his counterpart. “He’s excellent.”

The two were part of the Russian World Cup of Hockey squad in 2016, playing behind starter Sergei Bobrovsky. They faced each other last September when the Islanders and Lightning met in the Eastern Conference final, which Tampa Bay won in six games en route to the first Stanley Cup.

The Russian netminders are part of a renaissance of sorts, one seen in the postseason last year. This year, the showdown could be the deciding factor in the Stanley Cup semi-final series, which is tied 1-1 en route to Game 3 on Thursday night.

“I like this boy, but now we play against each other,” said 33-year-old Varlamov. “He is a very big goalkeeper, very athletic, won a cup last year and won the Vezina trophy. I can say many good things about him.”

The 26-year-old Vasilevskiy has been the undisputed starter for the Lightning since they traded Ben Bishop on the deadline in February 2017. Vasilevskiy responded by taking a total of 149 wins in the league over the past four seasons. He also holds franchise records for career wins (190), shutouts (26), games (302), single-season marks for wins (44) and shutouts (eight).

Vasilevskiy, who completed the first year of an eight-year, $76 million extension, went 31-10-1 this season with a career-low 2.21 GAA and a serve percentage of 0.925.

“He’s super competitive and doesn’t like to lose,” said Tampa Bay forward Nikita Kucherov. “He’s been unreal.”

Varlamov has been part of a tandem in New York for the past two years after signing with the Islanders for four years, $20 million as a free agent. Last season, he split time with Thomas Greiss, starting 39 of the team’s 67 games and 19 of 22 in the playoffs. In 2021, he was paired with 25-year-old rookie Ilya Sorokin, a fellow Russian, finishing 19-11-4 with career records of a 2.04 GAA, .929 save percentage and seven shutouts.

Islanders Coach Barry Trotz has credited Varlamov with being “low maintenance” and quick to shake off a bad game or bad night.

“Varly is one of those guys who (when he) plays a bad game, you want to throw him in right away because you know he’s going to come back with a really good game,” he said.

Varlamov missed the first round opener against Pittsburgh through injury and Sorokin won the game. Varlamov returned for the next two games, which the Islanders lost, so Trotz returned to Sorokin. which was unbeatable as the Islanders won three in a row to advance.

After Sorokin lost the second round opener to Boston, Trotz returned to Varlamov, citing his strong career record against the Bruins, and the Islanders moved on again.

“In our minds, Varly is one of the best goalkeepers in the league,” said Islanders forward Jordan Eberle.

In this series, Varlamov stopped 53 out of 58 shots, leaving Game 2 momentarily after running into it. Sorokin stopped all six shots he encountered while filling in.

Vasilevskiy also has 53 saves on 57 shots and has helped the Lightning avoid consecutive losses in the last two postseasons, while improving to 11-0 in games after a loss.

RANGERSGerard Gallant is the Rangers’ new coach and is tasked with taking one of the NHL’s youngest clubs to the next level.

The Rangers announced Gallant’s hiring after agreeing to a four-year contract with him this week.

The 57-year-old Gallant, who led Canada to a gold medal at the World Hockey Championships in Latvia after a 0-3 start, replaces David Quinn, who was sacked along with much of his staff after the Rangers missed the playoffs in a disappointing season.

Rangers’ new president and general manager Chris Drury made the move to fire Quinn and hire Gallant after replacing President John Davidson and GM Jeff Gorton, who had been fired days earlier with owner James Dolan, declaring the need of a “change in leadership”.

MAPLE LEAVES: Jason Spezza re-signed with Toronto, agreeing to the $750,000 NHL minimum for next season.

The 38-year-old Spezza had 10 goals and 20 assists in 54 regular season games for his home side and added three goals and two assists in seven playoff games.

Spezza has 351 goals and 619 assists in 1177 regular season games for Ottawa, Dallas and Toronto. He has 28 goals and 47 assists in 92 playoff games.

« Previous

NFL Notebook: NFL Eases Many COVID Restrictions on Vaccinated Players

The next ”

Girls’ Lacrosse: Freeport Holds Lake Region From Advance to First State Finals Since 2012