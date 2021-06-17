Test key to excelling in white ball cricket: Windies’ Holder

West Indian cricketer Jason Holder, who still tops the rankings of ICC Test all-rounders, said on Wednesday that a good foundation in white ball cricket is only possible if players give enough importance to Test cricket.

“My test cricket has gone very, very well. One day cricket, I really enjoy that, and in T20 I’m really coming back to it now. Going from limited overs to test cricket can be difficult. When you start with Test cricket, it helps you get up to speed and get into the cue ball formats,” he said.

When the latest ICC Test all-rounder rankings were announced on Wednesday and Holder remained at the top of the charts, the 29-year-old said his passion for being involved in everything on the cricket pitch made him an all-rounder.

“I felt at a young age that I wanted to give myself every opportunity to be successful. I wanted to be involved in everything on the pitch whether it was batting, bowling, keeping wicket, everything; keep myself active and involved in the game,” said Holder.

His finest hour was the amazing double century against England at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, in 2019, which gave the hosts a 1-0 lead in the Wisden Trophy Test series.

However, for a few days, Holder was unable to save the West Indies from an innings and 63-run loss in the opening test against South Africa, despite a four-wicket haul in the first innings.