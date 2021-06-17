Sports
Soon to be one of the few legitimate national contenders
Oklahoma football is part of a select group of teams that legitimately have a real shot at competing for a national championship — this year, or any year for that matter.
Every college team starts the year with the dream of playing for a championship. However, for all but a dozen schools, a conference or division championship is as far as their hopes or dreams can realistically reach.
The reality is that only the teams that consistently recruit at the highest talent level have a real chance of playing for the national football championship.
Some of you may be familiar with the college football concept of “Blue-Chip Ratio”. If not, this is a term fans are more likely to want to know.
The Blue-Chip Ratio is a statistic invented by Bud Elliott of 247Sports which measures the number of five- and four-star recruits — or, “blue chips” — in a given team’s recruiting classes over a four-year period. That number is compared to the number of three- and two-star recruits in the past four years.
What he’s found is that teams that win the national championship in college football are the ones that recruit more four- and five-star recruits than two- and three-star in the previous four character classes.
Another way of saying this is that teams with fewer than 50 percent blue-chip signatories in the previous four recruiting cycles cannot be considered national title contenders, according to Elliott’s Blue-Chip Ratio.
Oklahoma’s Blue-Chip ratio for 2021 is 66 percent, placing them at No. 5, along with LSU and Texas, and among the top 16 teams with a realistic shot at the national championship this season.
Again, what this means is that the number of five- and four-star recruits in Oklahoma’s last four recruiting classes was 66 percent of the total signatories in the past four cycles.
Alabama (84 percent), Georgia (80 percent), Ohio State (79 percent) and Clemson (67 percent) are ahead of the Sooners, based on Elliott’s Blue-Chip Ratio calculation for 2021.
The status of the Sooners’ BCR has risen over the past two years each. OU’s 2019 Blue-Chip Ratio was 60 percent (11 out of 15); in 2021 Oklahoma was at 63 percent in 2020 (5th out of 16).
If you look at the 16 schools whose Blue-Chip ratio was more than 50 percent compared to the four previous recruiting classes, it’s generally the same group that you’ll find in the top 15 schools in the recruiting class rankings every year. see.
It’s good to see two Big 12 schools in the top tier of this year’s BCR rankings. Though Texas seems to be an anomaly as far as the theory goes that the more five- and four-star recruits you have, the better your chances of winning a national championship.
Excluding the 2021 Texas recruiting class, the Longhorns averaged 9.75 in the previous four 247Sports national recruiting classes. During that same period, they ranked no higher than N.15 in the final College Football Playoff rankings and were left out of the final CFP top 25 rankings in two of the four years.
Bottom line: Oklahoma does a much better job developing the top talent it brings in. This is further evidenced by the fact that OU has won six consecutive Big 12 championships. The average final grade from the Texas conference over the same six years is 4.17.
