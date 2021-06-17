DR baseball bursts for six runs late, BR girls tennis falls





DIGHTON The Dighton-Rehoboth baseball team celebrated a little early on Wednesday, July 4. The Falcons broke out for seven runs in the sixth inning, breaking a 2-2 tie and defeating Somerset Berkley 9-2 in a South Coast Conference matchup at Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School. Kam Robitaille threw the first five innings for DR. Sam Watts came on as reliever in the last two innings. Offensively, Myles Mendoza, Mason Kulpa, Jayden LaFleur, Xavier Botelho (three RBI) and Colin McCarthy each finished with two hits in the win. The Falcons (9-2; 7-2 in SCC) will face Duxbury in the first round of the state tournament on Monday. SOFTBALL Somerset Berkley 5 Dighton Rehoboth 4 The Lady Falcons dropped a heartthrob at league opponent Somerset Berkley. Eliana Raposo went the distance for DR and closed with 12 strikeouts. She also chipped in with two hits, including the tying homerun in the seventh inning. Kyleigh McGreevy had three hits and two RBI’s. Lucy Latour chipped in with two singles and scored twice. The Falcons (7-2) took part of the SCC title and receive a bye in the state tournament. BOYS TENNIS Dighton Rehoboth 4 Somerset Berkley 1 The Falcons won four of their five games against Somerset Berkley. Peter Anghinetti won first basehits in three sets for DR (7-1), 6-7 (7-3), 6-3, 6-1. David Anghinetti also won in three sets on second singles, 6-2, 5-7, 7-6 (7-4). Nick Antonio and Matt Nadeau won in straight sets in the first doubles, 6-3, 6-0, while Skylar and Jones Mitch Bushell won in the second doubles, 7-5, 6-0. GIRLS TENNIS Dartmouth 3 Bridgewater Raynham 2 The Lady Trojans dropped their season finale against Dartmouth. Rebecca Rycroft and Jasmine Merritt were first double winners for BR, winning in three sets, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4. Annaliese Colwell and Marlena Colwell won in straight sets 6-4, 6-2. Nicole Kimball lost her first game in 11 appearances at first base, 7-5, 5-7, 4-6. The Trojans (10-1) will receive Durfee in the state tournament on Friday. Somerset Berkley 3 Dighton Rehoboth 2 The Lady Falcons dropped their game against Somerset Berkley. In the first doubles, Skylar Botelho and Taylor Jones won their match in straight sets, 6-4, 5-7 and 10-3 tiebreak. Marina Depalo and Marille Loppan won in straight sets 6-4, 6-4. High school results from Wednesday 16 June BASKETBALL Dighton Rehoboth 9, Somerset Berkley 2 SOFTBALL Bristol-Plymouth 11, Bishop Connolly 1 Somerset Berkley 5, Dighton Rehoboth 4 BOYS TENNIS Dighton-Rehoboth 4, Somerset Berkley 1 GIRL TENNIS Somerset Berkley 3, Dighton Rehoboth 2 Herald News and Taunton Daily Gazette sports editor Steven Sanchez can be reached at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @Chezsports. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to the Taunton Daily Gazette today.







