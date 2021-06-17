Stu Cowan: Knights Transform Las Vegas Glitter Into Hockey Gold

“To see what they’ve done in such a short time is pretty spectacular,” said Canadiens’ Nick Suzuki, who was drafted by Vegas. Photo by Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Article content It was December 2018 when I took my first trip to Las Vegas while covering the Canadiens. While I was taking an Uber ride from the airport to my hotel, the driver chatted and asked what was taking me to the city. When I told him I was covering the Canadiens hockey team, his face immediately lit up. Man, I love hockey! he said. When I asked if he was a hockey fan before the Golden Knights came to town as an expansion team for the 2017-18 NHL season, he laughed and said, No. The driver explained how a friend of his got tickets during the inaugural season of the Golden Knights and asked him if he wanted to go. At first he was not really interested, but finally decided to go to the competition. A hockey fan was born. The driver started telling me everything he loved about hockey, from the speed of the game to the hits and the goals, and also told me how much the Golden Knights players had done to sell the game and be a part of the community, led by goalkeeper Marc-Andr Fleury. The fact that the Golden Knights made it to the Stanley Cup finals in their inaugural season certainly played a big part in turning Las Vegas into a desert hockey town, where temperatures reached 44 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. But the driver added that he found football, basketball and baseball boring after going to his first live hockey game.

Article content The driver said the only problem with hockey in Las Vegas was that it had become nearly impossible to get tickets to the games. I was thinking of that driver Monday night as I watched on TV 17,884 fans in the T-Mobile Arena cheering the Golden Knights to a 4-1 win over the Canadiens in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinal series. Watching hockey on TV and attending a game live are completely different experiences, especially for sports fans who didn’t grow up watching the game and who may have trouble following the puck on a screen. The Golden Knights have been able to get fans to the T-Mobile Arena and they keep coming back. The fact that they are in the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season, are in the semifinals for the second consecutive year and have a chance to make a second trip to the finals clearly contributed to the game taking place at the Las Vegas. comic has been sold.

Article content The Canadiens won that 2018 game I played in Las Vegas 4-3 when Phillip Danault completed his first career hat-trick in overtime. It was an entertaining match with the Canadiens beating the Golden Knights 47-26, but watching and listening to the crowd was the most memorable part for me. The atmosphere in the T-Mobile Arena, which the locals call The Fortress, was fantastic with fans cheering throughout the game, even for simple plays that wouldn’t get much response at the Bell Centre. It was more of a big party than just a hockey game with plenty of entertainment, including a spectacular gladiator-themed pregame show with Blue Man Group and Cirque du Soleil as intermission acts. Hockey purists may not like it, but it was fun and it has resulted in Las Vegas becoming a hockey city with fans learning more about the game every year while cheering for a really good team that can attract such big names as defender Alex Pietrangelo.

Article content The Canadiens Nick Suzuki never played a game for Vegas, but he was the second player to be picked by the Golden Knights in the NHL Draft, being selected 13th in 2017 after they won Cody Glass with the No. 6 pick. The Canadiens acquired Suzuki from the Golden Knights in the Max Pacioretty trade on September 10, 2018. I think it was a cool experience to go on an expansion team, to be one of the first players on the team, said Suzuki. To see what they have done in such a short time is quite spectacular. They did a great job bringing in guys who really wanted to win. You have to give them credit for how they did their expansion concept, concept choices and did quite well in trades. They made a good team and they have had a lot of success in the early years in the competition.

Article content Suzuki added that he is not surprised to see Las Vegas become a hockey city. I think they did well to generate interest just before the team was even selected, he said. They have had a great plan from the start and when I was called up you could tell there was a buzz and energy about the team. You could see it in their games. The crowd is great to play for, even the away team. I think they gave us a lot of energy (in Game 1) and it was fun to play here. They've done a great job putting a team here and the fans have embraced them. Includes at least one Uber driver. [email protected] twitter.com/StuCowan1

