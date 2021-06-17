Ludhiana traders happy to be back to work, greetings curb easing: The Tribune India





Tribune News Service Ludhiana, June 16 The easing of restrictions imposed since April to prevent the spread of Covid-19 has brought a sigh of relief to the hotel and restaurant industry, clubs, gyms etc. With the Covid positivity rate in the state falling to two percent, The government had eased restrictions, allowing restaurants, movie theaters and gyms to operate at 50 percent capacity from today. Residents enjoy food at a restaurant in Ludhiana on Wednesday. Stand photo: Ashwani Dhiman Sanjiv Dhanda from Sutlej Club said it was good that now the gym, badminton court, tennis court, table tennis, squash, yoga, etc. are open. Members may use the facilities Monday through Saturday from 5:30 am to 7:30 pm on all six days. “In order to attract customers, the club’s board has decided to provide free fitness facilities at the club during the months of June and July. They will come to the club,” Dhanda said. Vishal Malhotra from Flambois Pakhowal Road said we have been waiting a long time for this moment. “We don’t know if the third wave will come or not, but the second wave was terrible. The timely closure has saved many lives, although we have suffered huge losses and the value of people far exceeds all business profits. Now we are open and we hope that the residents will visit the restaurant and that we will all adhere to Covid standards,” said Malhotra. Neeti, a housewife, said that she was not in the habit of being trapped between the four walls of the house and that she started to feel anxious and depressed, but the government has announced that it will open everything, this will surely bring a freshness and much needed enlighten the minds of people.







