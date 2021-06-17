Phillies vs. Dodgers – Game Recap – June 16, 2021

LOS ANGELES — Zack Wheeler defeated Clayton Kershaw and Rhys Hoskins homered early to end a 0-for-33 slump as the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-0 on Wednesday night in a sweep of three games.

Hoskins connected in the first inning, JT Realmuto added an RBI double in the third and the Phillies recovered from consecutive losses against the Dodgers that followed a four-game winning streak.

Los Angeles was locked out for the first time since September 14, 2019.

Wheeler (5-3) gave up five hits with four walks and strikeouts six in six innings. He has pitched 14 consecutive scoreless innings in his last two appearances, having held Atlanta without a run for eight innings last Thursday.

Kershaw (8-5) gave up two runs and eight hits in six innings, walking one and striking out nine.

Philadelphia played without second baseman Jean Segura (groin) and outfielder Bryce Harper (back), who were both injured on Tuesday-evening with a 5-3 loss.

Missing three All-Stars in Corey Seager (hand), Max Muncy (oblique) and Cody Bellinger (hamstring), the Dodgers lost for the second time in nine games.

Lefthander Jose Alvarado followed Wheeler with four strikeouts over two innings. Hector Neris threw the ninth for his 10th save.

Hoskins 13th home run of the season came on a full-count slider from Kershaw. It was his first hit since a single in the first inning against Washington on June 5.

The Phillies made it 2-0 in the third inning when Realmuto tore a double to right-center that scored Odubel Herrera from first base.

The Dodgers loaded the bases with two outs in the first inning before Zach McKinstry struckout. They had two on board in the third and two on with one out in the fifth before Matt Beaty struckout and AJ Pollock grounded out.

TO THE EDGE

On the second day of full capacity, the Dodgers drew a crowd of 52,157 to boost attendances to 104,235 in their last two games. The huge turnout has come after Los Angeles drew just under 16,000 fans during its first 33 home dates amid reduced capacity.

WELCOME BACK

Having played just 11 games since 2018 following a horrific knee injury, Steven Souza Jr. back in the major leagues when the Dodgers bought the veteran contract from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Souza will pick up some playing time with center fielder Cody Bellinger on the injured list with a hamstring injury. Souza missed all of 2019 with the Arizona Diamondbacks, played a handful of games for the Chicago Cubs last season, and was released by the Houston Astros during spring practice.

Thinking about quitting, Souza signed a minor league deal with the Dodgers in the spring, hitting .279 with six homeruns in 22 games at Triple-A before being recalled. He was in rightfield and batted seventh on Wednesday.

You know, my wife believed in me and all my family and friends believed it, but if you’ve been struggling through an injury for a few years, and you’re just not doing what you used to do, eventually you start to think, well, maybe you I just can’t do it anymore, said Souza. This organization brought the faith back into my heart.

To make room on the roster, the Dodgers named righthander Nate Jones for assignment. Jones had an 8.31 ERA in eight relief appearances.

TRAINERS ROOM

Phillies: Segura was placed on the 10-day injured list with a grade 1 left groin strain that occurred in the ninth inning of Tuesday’s game. He is expected to miss at least three weeks. Harper suffers daily low back pain and is expected to return Friday in the opener of a three-game series in San Francisco. Harper was injured in a strikeout on Tuesday.

Dodgers: All three Dodgers stars on the IL will join the team on the upcoming road trip to Arizona and San Diego. Seager, who has been out with a broken right hand since May 15, is expected to require a minor league rehab order before returning to the active roster. Muncy (oblique) and Bellinger (hamstring) are expected to return to the major league team immediately if they are healthy.

NEXT ONE

Phillies: After an offday on Thursday, the Phillies open a three-game series in San Francisco on Friday with righthander Vince Velasquez (2-1, 4.25 ERA) on the mound.

Dodgers: After an off-day Thursday, the Dodgers will begin a three-game run in Arizona on Friday with righthanded Trevor Bauer (6-5, 2.64) starting.

