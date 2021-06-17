Darwin T20: WCC vs PCC Dream 11 prediction today: Fantasy cricket tips for Waratah Cricket Club vs Palmerston Cricket Club





WCC vs PCC Dream 11 Prediction Today | Photo Credits: Representative Image The Waratah Cricket Club (WCC) will close horns with Palmerston Cricket Club (PCC) on Thursday in the sixth match of the Darwin T20 at Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin, Australia. The match kicks off at 1:30 PM IST. WCC is currently in third place in the points list with one win from two games. They started their campaign with a 21 point win over Southern Districts CC. In the next match against PCC they lost by two wickets. So far, PCC has played three matches in the tournament, winning two and losing one. With two wins, they are currently the table toppers of the tournament and look strong to pin WCC again in their face-off. In the final game against WCC, their last ball win was a beautiful display of strength. My Dream11 Prediction for Waratah Cricket Club vs Palmerston Cricket Club C Mcdean, Y Pednekar, U Weerasinghe, H Zimmermann, M Sipala (C), H Martin (VC), C Blaxall-Hill, A Umpherston, L Nitschke, K Abrams, D Mckell WCC vs PCC predicted starting teams for Waratah Cricket Club vs Palmerston Cricket Club Waratah cricket club: Dylan Hunter (c), Isaac Conway, Austin Umpherston, Ashley Chandrasinghe, Yash Pednekar, Udeera Weerasinghe, Madura Weerasinghe, Matthew Sipala, Isaiah Jassal, Cooper Zobel (wk), Ryan Wilson Palmerston Cricket Club: Connor Blaxall, Harry Zimmermann, Hamish Martin (c), Liam Sparke, Corey McDean (wk), Keiran Abrams, HarshtikBimbral, Cameron Hyde, Jayden Chatto, Daniel McKell, Lucas Nitschke WCC vs PCC Full Squads for Waratah Cricket Club vs Palmerston Cricket Club Waratah cricket club: Austin Umpherston, Dylan Hunter, Riley Vernon, Ashley Chandrasinghe, Sanka Wijegunarathna, Jonathan Caderamanpulle, Madura Weerasinghe, Udara Weerasinghe, Cooper Zobel (World Cup), Isaac Conway (World Cup), Himesh Silva Sandaradura, Ryan Wilson, Isaiah Jassal Palmerston Cricket Club: Alex Bleakley, Charlie Bignell, Connor Blaxall-Hill, Daniel McKell, Harshtik Bimbral, Lucas Nitschke, Jake Baker, Liam Sparke, Shane Buttfield, Corey McDean (World Cup), Chris Campbell, Hamish Martin, Harry Zimmermann, Oscar Oborn







