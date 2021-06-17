



West Virginia has added a commitment from Georgia cornerback Mumu Bin-Wahad to its 2022 football league. The versatile defensive defender was previously committed to Cincinnati in October 2020 before reopening his recruitment. never let us be humbled by a difficult time… #Committed pic.twitter.com/HKj1zYsQMh — ++ (@TheMumuBinWahad) June 17, 2021 After ending the Bearcat program in January this year, Bin-Wahad has ranked in the top ten of Arizona State, Georgia Tech, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Penn State, South Carolina, TCU and UCF, alongside West Virginia , beginning of March. However, after only a few visits, including one to West Virginia on the first weekend in June, Bin-Wahad decided to end further consideration by naming the Mountaineers as his destination in 2022. With some 30 scholarship offers to his credit, Bin-Wahad was highly regarded by schools in two-thirds of the country. Extra Power 5 schools on board with offerings included Arkansas, Kansas, Louisville, Syracuse, Virginia and Wake Forest. Numerous additional Group of 5 programs also had extensive offers. Bin-Wahad’s film shows an advanced technique game for a high school student. When widened as a cornerback in cover, he keeps his back quartered on the sidelines, allowing for a quicker break of cover against an inward turning receiver, while also giving a little advantage when turning his hips to sprint back into the deep Coverage. He breaks on the ball very aggressively, sometimes allowing his opponent to take a step into the field, but his recovery and closing speed is excellent, and he follows the ball well in the air to get some of those shots into the field. break. Mumu Bin-Wahad Player Page | WVU Football Class of 2022 Commitments The up-and-coming senior also shows solid tackling skills and holds his own in physical one-on-ones. He can dodge blockers in the open field, and on turnover returns, he shows some tackle-breaking ability. He sees the field well in cover and can issue his primary order to get to the ball in other parts of the field. Bin-Wahad is the second cornerback in the Class of 2022, joining Ty Woodby of St. Frances Academy, who committed to the Mountaineer program in April. He is the seventh public commitment overall in the class.







