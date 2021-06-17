Hilarious speech by Rafa Nadal goes viral





Rafa Nadal’s (pictured) speech at the ‘Rafa Nadal Academy’ didn’t start too well and he couldn’t help but joke about it. (Images: @rnadalacademy) Rafael Nadal is used to addressing a large audience on the biggest stages, but his last performance at his own academy saw a rather hilarious start to his speech. Nadal gave his first public speech since his devastating loss at Roland Garros to eventual champion Novak Djokovic earlier this week. ‘DO NOT EXPECT THIS’: Roger Federer suffers a sad career career at first ‘WHAT IS HAPPENING:’: Tennis fans in disbelief at pre-Wimbledon drama The Spaniard addressed the 2021 graduating class at the ‘Rafael Nadal Tennis Academy’ in Mallorca. Nadal took to the podium, much to the delight of the tennis graduates behind him, while the 20-time Grand Slam champion was willing to offer some words of wisdom. But his presentation got off to the worst possible start when a gust of wind blew his speech across the stage. “Not a good start,” Nadal joked. Thanks to the help of some students, Nadal was able to quickly collect his paper. But in typical Nada fashion, he joked: “That was just my last game at Roland Garros.” Nadal was clearly referring to his shock loss against Djokovic. Fans loved seeing Nadal’s sense of humor after such a brutal blow in his Grand Slam chase. The Words of Wisdom of Rafa Nadal Nadal spoke some wise words to the students during his speech. “You will soon realize that nothing in your life is easy. Then you have to put into practice everything you have learned from your families and your teachers,” he said. “I’ve told previous students, something I’m repeating today, because it’s fundamental to me. “Always surround yourself with good people. And stay away from harmful people who don’t contribute anything to you. “If you rely on your family, on your close friends and mentors, everything will be easier for you.” Nadal shocked fans when he said he could not confirm whether he would participate in Wimbledon after he needed time to rest after his clay court campaign. Story continues Check out ‘Mind Games’, the new series from Yahoo Sport Australia that examines the often relentless mental effort of elite athletes in the pursuit of greatness: click here to sign up for our newsletter for the latest and groundbreaking stories from Australia and around the world.

