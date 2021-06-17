Scott Stinson: A year after his birth, Hockey Diversity Alliance is still planning to change the game

Akim Aliu doesn’t hesitate when asked if growing up in downtown Toronto, he looked up to anyone in professional hockey who resembled him.
In the area where I grew up, it was almost not cool to play hockey, he says. People would say, what are you doing? That’s a white sport. Aliu, the 32-year-old who had a 10-year pro career, continues: I think one of the biggest things we want to do is make the sport a little bit more urban or a little bit cooler so that everyone can relate to themselves while playing the game.
The Us in question is the Hockey Diversity Alliance, founded a year ago by Aliu and a group of NHL players of color, when professional sports were paused by the pandemic and the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis sparked a wide-ranging bill over racial discrimination and police brutality . The HDA began working with the NHL on diversity issues and then split to focus on grassroots initiatives, but with minor hockey glitches across the continent, that work has been slow. It has now announced a new partnership with Kraft Heinz, which has donated $1 million over four years to provide ball hockey equipment to communities in need.
Ball hockey is an easy way to get kids interested in the game and hopefully get them on the ice later, says Aliu. Having more children from visible minorities in the sport is a change that could take generations, but if some of those kids who pick up a ball hockey stick stay in the game, then their kids could do the same, and that demographic shift would be its way to the upper reaches. More colored players in the NHL would of course serve as a source of inspiration for generations to come.
So that’s kind of been our huge internal assignment to be an example to kids who are like us and who want to reach the highest level, Aliu says.
He notes that, as with so many things, COVID-19 put a damper on initial plans to promote diversity in small hockey. But it also gave them some time to solve logistical challenges and bring sponsors like Kraft Heinz on board. We want it to be transformative in a lot of ways, and we were doing something that’s never been done before, so it was clear that extra time working on it was fun. He also notes that the hockey players who head up the HDA, including himself and current NHLers such as Matt Dumba, Evander Kane and Nazem Kadri, are learning along the way. It’s funny, I think in the past year I’ve learned more about the way the world and business work than in the previous 31 years of my life, says Aliu. Things go slow.
It hopes that the ball hockey equipment will be distributed in time for the fall season.
The HDA plan from the start was to work at the grassroots level while pushing for changes at the top of the hockey pyramid, the NHL. The initial work with the competition yielded nothing concrete, such as setting goals, to name just one example, and frustrations grew.
After dealing with them for months and not really getting anything out, we just thought it was a waste of time and needed to get the situation under control, says Aliu. Major sponsors such as ScotiaBank and Kraft Heinz, who also partner with the NHL, have supported the HDA’s efforts even after the split.
The question now is whether meaningful change can be achieved by addressing the diversity challenges at the lower levels of hockey, by involving more children, coaches and colored staff. Aliu mentions changing hockey culture a few times in our conversation, and he has a point there. It is true that there is an old-boys network that perpetuates the expectation that players should behave and dress a certain way in hockey. Aliu had some experience with this; it was his treatment under coach Bill Peters in the minors that caused Peters to lose his job with the Calgary Flames, and sparked a round of concern about whether hockey produced too many drill sergeants that certain types of players wouldn’t allow. to be yourself.
There is always a subconscious preference for colored players who want to have a different personality and express themselves in different ways, says Aliu. That could be tattoos, that could be their hair, that could be the way they dress, and that’s just really frowned upon. The old-boys club, he argues, must be broken down in order for the game to flourish and bring in new fans who have never really had anything to do with the game.
And so, will that attitude change only come from the top levels of the game, or can the change start with something as simple as a shipment of ball hockey sticks?
It’s one of those things where all it does is interest kids who otherwise wouldn’t have been interested in the game, Aliu says. And that in turn increases the pool of talent, and that in turn makes the game better.
