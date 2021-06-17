Members back to some Kolkata clubs; others are preparing to reopen in a few days | Kolkata News





KOLKATA: The city’s main clubs that opened their doors to members following the new wave of easing have seen reasonable attendances as members showed up for both matches and for food and drink at designated bars and restaurants. Heritage clubs, such as Tolly Club, RCGC and Calcutta Club, as well as new ones such as Princeton Club, reopened on June 16, after a 45-day hiatus.

Tolly Club, Calcutta Club and Princeton Club reopened their restaurants and bars and resumed sports activities, while RCGC did not resume sports until Wednesday. Some other heritage clubs, such as Calcutta Rowing Club and Lake Club, will resume operations after a few days. Eastern Metropolitan Club will reopen on Monday.

Tolly Club CEO Anil Mukherjee told TOI that many members showed up on the first day. They come in good numbers. Given the bad weather, that’s very positive, he said. Tolly has opened restaurants and bars in an open space and has relaunched tennis and golf. RCGC has restarted golf, tennis, table tennis, snooker and bowling, among other things. We will gradually restart all sports. More than 100 golfers played Wednesday. All other games also got off to a good start, says Titoo Baweja, board member of RCGC.

However, he said bars and restaurants will open after some time. Our problem is how the staff will come, he said.

P Neemani, chairman, food subcommittee of Calcutta Club, was also optimistic. We have more than 30 members in the dining room. I hope things get better in the future, he said. At Calcutta Club, vaccination is a must for members to enter.

Sanjay Karmakar, manager, operations, of Princeton Club, said about 40 people came for dinner on the first day. We hope it will improve, he said.

Some other clubs are preparing to reopen from the end of this week.

The secretary of Calcutta Rowing Club, Chandan Roychowdhury, had said the club bars and restaurants will open after all precautions are taken. We have already vaccinated most of our employees and the rest will be vaccinated as well. Members wishing to come to the club will also need to be vaccinated, he said.

Lake Club joint secretary Subrata Guha said it will open restaurants and bars from Friday after the club is cleaned up.







