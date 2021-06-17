Mets would be crazy not to put Jacob deGrom on the injured list

Jacob deGrom is not only one of the best pitchers of the last quarter of a century, he is also one of the most low maintenance for someone of his considerable talents.

However, in the past week, the Mets ace has suddenly created one of the most confusing sequences of events I’ve ever seen. And there is no reason zero for that series to continue.

The Mets will be mad if they don’t put deGrom, who saw his second straight start cut short by an arm condition at Citi Field Wednesday night, on the injured list on the first pitch of Thursday’s game against the Cubs.

The clubs third straight win and sixth in seven tries, 6-3 over the Cubs, had three spectacular innings off deGrom and only three. After striking out eight of the nine batters he faced, bringing him a third of the distance to a perfect play, the righthander left with pain in his right shoulder just five days after experiencing flexor tendonitis in his throwing elbow. because he left after hitting six innings and 80 pitches to a 3-2 victory over the Padres. DeGrom will undergo an MRI on the shoulder on Thursday.

This is frustrating, said deGrom, who spent time on the IL earlier this season with a tight feeling on the right side. I want to be outside as long as possible.

Nevertheless, the 32-year-old said a strength test had proved encouraging and added: I’m pretty sure this is nothing, hoping, just as he had said five days earlier, that he could make his next start.

The Mets can’t afford to screw up this delicate Jacob deGrom situation. NY Post: Charles Wenzelberg

Manager Luis Rojas, who is aboard the Everything is fine! train the night deGrom revealed his flexor tendonitis, again echoing his pitchers’ optimism, saying, “At first, I’m not on the high side of concern.

I suppose that high concern and low concern are relative terms, in the eyes of the beholder. But usually, flexor tendonitis and shoulder pain will shut you down individually for a while. One after the other in consecutive starts, in the wake of the right-wing issue, sounds like a body screaming for a breather, notwithstanding deGrom’s remarkable 0.54 ERA.

When asked if he regretted throwing deGrom off the flexor tendonitis five days after the flexor tendonitis was revealed, Rojas said: I can’t regret this because everyone was on board, citing the Mets medical and performance experts, as well as to the Grom itself. He expressed his opinion that the side, flexor tendon and shoulder constitute three different injuries and are not part of a whole that reflects a systemic collapse.

Jacob deGrom NY Post: Charles Wenzelberg

See, we on the outside can’t match the Mets for proprietary information on DeGroms’ body, and the closest I got to getting a medical degree was when I went to a great breakfast place around the corner from my college hospital. Still, it seems some common sense can be applied here: Couldn’t deGrom, who sets records for his speed (not his spin rate), benefit from a breather? With a comfortable lead in the National League East, couldn’t the Mets survive a stint without the Grom in hopes that all hell is ready for the most important moment of the season?

It’s just a lot I don’t know right now, Rojas said, pointing to Thursday’s MRI. The Mets should already know, even before theGrom enters the tube, that their most valuable player won’t be there for a while.

We need to be smart again, deGrom said, explaining that he lifted himself up when the shoulder didn’t feel better from the start of the third inning to the end of it. You could argue that the Mets need to be smarter on the deGrom front, to play a longer game. To no longer confuse observers with unnecessary aggressiveness, so as to be low maintenance for their always passionate fan base.