Debutant Sneh Rana dedicates performance to late father | Cricket News







Comfortably placed at 230 for two, England were rocked by Rana (3/77) and all-rounder Deepti Sharma (2/50) as they each picked two wickets in the final session of the opening day to bring India back into the Test, the first of the team in seven years.

England lost four wickets for 21 runs in seven overs in the final session.

Rana said the field was a bit on the slower side, but it suited them as it provided the ability to turn right from the start.

“The field was a little slow at the beginning, but it helped the spinners because it was spinning a little bit from the start.

“It’s a really good wicket to save. I think it will be the same tomorrow.”

The England women chose to bat and were 269/6 on punches. Skipper Heather Knight scored the highest score with a patient 95.

The 27-year-old spinner said that she had made her debut in the team meeting.

“During the practice sessions, we talked with the captain (Mithali Raj) and coach (Ramesh Powar), about what to do, how to bowl, what to do.

“I was playing in a Test for the first time, where the scenario is a little different to one-day and T20s, so we talked about it daily.”

Coach Ramesh Powar had urged Rana, whose scalp included Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones and Georgia Elwiss, to bowl to her strength.

“Whoever watches from the outside knows better. He didn’t put any pressure on him but said come on and follow the base.”

“So I didn’t do anything extra on that ball (which I got my first wicket on), I just tried to bowl to my strengths and it worked.”

Rana, who made a comeback to the national team after five years, said she was rewarded for her achievements in the domestic circuit.

“Actually I had an injury, which prevented me from playing cricket for a year, but after that I played domestic (cricket) constantly and based on that performance I made a comeback with the Indian team after five years,” she says.

Rana stressed that you shouldn’t give up and said her comeback could inspire a few people.

“A lot of people think we can’t make a comeback or it’s hard to make a comeback in international cricket, especially in women’s cricket. So I feel like some people would be inspired by me and we shouldn’t give up,” the off-spinner signed. from.







