UNC Football: Four-Star DE Beau Atkinson Commits to Tar Heels





Prior to the deadlock that ended earlier this month, UNC football had only four recruits for the 2022 cycle. That was a noticeable difference from Mack Brown’s first two recruiting cycles, when he took the majority of future Tar Heels before the end of summer. had recorded. COVID precautions stopped much of that momentum, but it got a kick this afternoon when Beau Atkinson joined the Heels defensively in the state. The recruiting services are still trying to get through the evaluation challenges of the past 12 months, so there are some different thoughts on Atkinson’s current status. Anyway, he impressed enough last spring to receive a scholarship offer just 12 days ago during an official visit. View the most recent evaluations. (Note: 247 Sports have apparently changed their rankings position. They now list Defensive Lineman and Edge instead of Defensive Tackle or Defensive End. Make that what you will.) rivals: WDE, 4-Star, #234 (National), #13 (Rank), #7 (State)

ESPN: DE, 3-star, NR (national), #44 (position), #15 (state)

247 Sports (organic): Edge, 4 Star, NR (National), #18 (Rank), #11 (State)

247 Sports (composite): Edge, 4-Star, #360 (National), #19 (Rank), #11 (State) Listed at 6-6 and 240 pounds, Atkinson plays high school prom Leesville Road High School in Raleigh, NC. According to MaxPreps, he most recently finished an abridged seven-game spring season, racking up a total of 34 tackles, 13 loss tackles and 5 sacks. His effort simply continues the UNC’s emphasis in the trenches, where Hell is likely to set up as a defensive end and the occasional rushing linebacker. In the 2020 and 2021 hiring cycles, UNC signed eight defensive linemen. Atkinson is the first such commit for 2022. Note that if he were to step onto campus today (and if that 6-6 measurement is accurate), Atkinson would be the tallest defensive player on the UNC roster. We’ve noticed several times over the past year that the UNCs emphasize size along the offensive line, but they continue to focus on similar size on the defense line. Redshirt freshmen Kedrick Bingley-Jones, and incoming freshmen Keeshawn Silver and Jahvaree Ritzie are all between 6-4 and 6-6. Atkinson continues that trend. In addition, Atkinson is only the second recruit in the state (so far!), to join four-star linebacker Malaki Hamrick who committed in February. The Heels now have a total of five pledges for the 2022 cycle; two from North Carolina and three from the Commonwealth of Virginia. More people are expected to announce their intentions in the coming weeks and months of summer as the Heels look to maintain their recent dominance on the regional recruiting scene.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos