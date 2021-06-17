US Open tennis tournament to allow 100% fan capacity in 2021 | Sport

The US Open tennis tournament will allow 100% spectator capacity for the entire two weeks in 2021, a year after spectators were banned from the event due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The US Tennis Association announced Thursday that all court and terrain passes will go on sale in July.
The final Grand Slam tournament of the year will be held at New York’s Flushing Meadows from August 30 to September 12.
The USTA’s decision to return to the usual number of people on the ground is the latest step in a return to normal for New York and for fans of various sports as the world emerges from more than a year of COVID-19. restrictions.
On Tuesday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said many of the state’s remaining social distancing rules would be relaxed as 70% of adults have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.
The New York Mets announced on Wednesday that they will return to full capacity next week. A sold-out crowd of 52,078 people attended a baseball game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. The Indianapolis 500 on May 30 sold approximately 135,000 tickets, which is 40% of capacity at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
For tennis, the US Open will be the first Grand Slam tournament to be fully attended since the Australian Open in January-February 2020, shortly before the coronavirus outbreak turned into a full-blown pandemic.
The USTA held the 2020 US Open without spectators, significantly changing the atmosphere and competitive conditions at an event where a raucous crowd is part of the scenery, especially during nighttime sessions at the 23,771 seat Arthur Ashe Stadium.
More than 700,000 people attended the 2019 US Open.
The recently concluded French Open saw more than 5,000 spectators enter the Roland Garros grounds every day during week 1, and that had risen to more than 13,000 by the end. The main stadium, Court Philippe Chatrier, was limited to 5,000 fans last weekend, about a third of the capacity for the singles finals.
The All England Club and the British Government announced this week that the Center Court will be 50% full at the start of Wimbledon on June 28, and will rise to 100% at the women’s and men’s finals on the closing weekend of 10 -July 11.
Wimbledon was canceled entirely in 2020 due to the pandemic, the first time since 1945 that tournament was not held.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
picture credit