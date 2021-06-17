New Penn State men’s hockey tradition is fast becoming a fan favorite | Penn State Men’s Hockey News

Traditions between fans and sports teams have been around for years, making the fans feel more connected to their team.

The Lambeau Leap, hockey spectators who throw hats when a player scores a hat-trick, and themes at college and high school sporting events are just a few examples.

Penn State is no stranger to these traditions, as the White Out gives out relentless yells, making it hard to hear.

However, there is another less publicized tradition that also gives fans a chance to interact with the team. Each year before the ice is drained for the off-season, fans are asked to paint Pegula at Nittany Lions’ home ice arena, Pegula Ice Arena.

As of 2017, Paint Pegula is still relatively new to the program since the Penn State hockey teams relaunched in 2012.

The ritual, which is mainly reserved for season ticket holders, allows fans to paint a message or photo of their choice on the ice and offers the opportunity to talk to some of the players.

It’s one of the coolest events we do every year, Director of Marketing Dana Crouse told The Daily Collegian. It’s one of the few times we’ve been able to get everyone to interact with the team at full scale.

Crouse said Paint Pegula is not only an event that benefits the fans but also the players.

They don’t have to be artistic, because no one who actually comes is. There’s nothing intimidating about that, Crouse said. The first year we did it, we had players start mixing paint colors and creating new paint colors.

Paint Pegula has been held virtually for the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, which limits the fans’ ability to interact with the players. It has also brought a new set of challenges.

It was a good idea to make it a virtual concept because it had been so successful for us, Crouse said. It just took a little more effort with operational challenges to figure out how to bring it to life virtually.

In addition, there is the challenge of getting the ice ready for the painting and skating that will take place during the event.

Usually you want a fresh layer of ice, which means it’s really slippery with no marks and no skating on it, Facility Manager Chris Whittemore told the Collegian. Paint can slip through cracks.

Despite all the challenges, Paint Pegula is quickly becoming a fan favorite, adding further exposure to Hockey Valley’s growing hockey culture.

With the recent ease of coronavirus restrictions, such as full-capacity stadiums and relaxed mask guidelines, it becomes even more likely that the next event will resume normal personal activities.

It may not compare to the White Out, but the impact Paint Pegula has had in its early history certainly gives it the potential to become one of the best Penn States.

It’s a great event and it’s grown across the sport, Whittemore said. It’s a great PR event for our season ticket holders.

