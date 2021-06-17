Fitness and driving pleasure soar with Port Stephens PCYC pickleball membership | Port Stephens Examiner





PADDLE UP: Part of the Thursday group of pickleball players in the Nelson Bay PCYC. Best described as an amalgamation of tennis, badminton and table tennis, it is taking the world by storm. First introduced at Nelson Bay PCYC 18 months ago, Pickleball has grown from a small group of five players to over 20 men and women who compete against each other at least twice a week. To accommodate the growth in membership, the group has moved from the cramped conditions of the former PCYC boxing/dance area to the much larger basketball complex, where they can host three matches at once. One of the founding members, Mary Cunnington, said her interest in the sport came from a friend’s experience in Canada, where over time pickleball has become extremely popular in both indoor and outdoor venues. “I was taking sports classes at the PCYC when I saw a pamphlet looking for people interested in starting a local pickleball group,” she said. “That was in October 2019 and we’ve been building our membership slowly ever since. The COVID outbreak caused a little hiatus, but we’re back to work and moving to bigger premises has made the games much more attractive. “We have men and women who participate and there is no age limit. In fact, we have at least two people over 80.” Pickleball players in action at the Nelson Bay PCYC. Ms Cunnington said that despite the sport’s relative simplicity, playing pickleball was an art. “You have to develop a skill and finesse for the game. It’s a lot of fun, not to mention the many health benefits, including cardiovascular and fitness.” Nelson Bay PCYC operations officer Carly Ferris said pickleball was one of the fastest growing sports in Australia and had caught on in Port Stephens. “Right now, pickleball is available to everyone during the day, as it is an all-ability sport. It is popular with seniors because of its low impact on the body, and both the paddle and the ball are lightweight. But we also have school children who play the game and they love it.” The sport, which originated in Washington state in the US, is played on a badminton-sized court with a ball that resembles a wiffle ball slammed over a tennis-like net. The game can be played as singles (two) players or doubles (four) players. The serving player continues to serve until they or their team commit errors, and points are awarded only to the team serving. The game is played to 11 points and players must win by two points to complete the game. Pickleball players in action at the Nelson Bay PCYC. Pickleball is played at Nelson Bay PCYC every Monday (1pm-3pm) and Thursdays (2pm-4pm) and has a very friendly, social atmosphere.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos