Utah Jazz’s Donovan Mitchell Says Ankle Pain ‘Something I’ll Deal With’

All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell’s right ankle pain has worsened during the Western Conference semifinals, diminishing his explosiveness and forcing him to adapt his game to the Utah Jazz on the brink of elimination. “It’s something I’ll have to deal with,” Mitchell said after the LA Clippers took the series lead with a 119-111 road win in Wednesday’s Game 5. “I mean, it sucks. I have nothing else to say. Like, it’s hard when you try different things that you normally do and you see places you can get to, but you can’t, so you have to find a way to make it happen. “It’s hard, but I have to find a way. Otherwise I’m home. And I said it last year … and I said during the year, we didn’t all do this to lose in the second round, so we have figuring it out. Otherwise that’s it. Excuse my language.” 2 Related Mitchell, 24, missed the last 16 games of the regular season and the Jazz’s playoff opener after spraining his right ankle on April 16. Mitchell aggravated the injury multiple times during the second round and his effectiveness has declined dramatically since some spectacular performances in the Jazz’s two wins to open the series, scoring an average of 41 points on 52.5% of shooting from the floor. . Mitchell finished with a 21-point postseason low on 6-of-19 shooting in Game 5, recording a six-plus straight run of 30-plus points. In the past three games — Utah’s first three-game loss streak of the season — Mitchell averaged 29.3 points, but shot just 37.7% from the floor. “For most of my life I’ve been able to push past, explode past and jump through people or over people, and for the first time in my career I had to play on the floor,” Mitchell said. “Knowing when to attack, pick my spots, find my teammates, I think that’s the most important thing, being able to get out, hit them when they double up on me and go into the blitz. And I think I’m good “I can do better. It’s a learning process and it sucks that I’m learning this through the playoffs, but it is what it is and no excuses.” Mitchell carries an even bigger offensive burden than usual due to the absence of All-Star point guard Mike Conley Jr., who missed the entire series due to a hamstring injury. Conley said on Wednesday that he recently had a setback. The Clippers have occasionally given Mitchell a doubles team in the past three games in an attempt to get the ball out of his hands. He has averaged 4.6 assists and 3.0 turnovers per game in the series. “He carries a huge burden, not only to offend himself, but also to the group,” said jazz coach Quin Snyder. “[The Jazz medical staff] will continue to evaluate him and see where he is after tonight and follow that [ankle] and make future decisions that clearly put Donovan’s best interests first.”

