Sports
Mohammad Azharuddin Removed as President of Hyderabad Cricket Association
Hyderabad:Former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin has been removed from the post of president of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) following complaints of alleged rule violations. The Apex Council has sent Azharuddin a statement of reasons stating that he will be suspended until the completion of the investigation into allegations leveled against him.
As per the show cause announcement, Azharuddin’s membership in HCA has also been canceled.
“Having considered the complaints filed against you (Azharuddin) by the members, it was decided at the Apex Council meeting on the 10th of this month to issue a statement of reasons on the grounds that you are in violation of have acted upon the rules. The Apex Council will suspend you and your membership of HCA will be terminated until the investigation into these complaints is completed,” the showcase said.
It said action would be taken against the 58-year-old if he does not give a proper statement within a week of receiving the notice issued on June 15.
According to the notice, Azhar has not disclosed to the association that he is a member of a private cricket club in Dubai that is allegedly participating in a tournament not recognized by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
Furthermore, the report stated that he had frozen the HCA account and questioned the appointment of the Ombudsman, which was labeled as illegitimate.
Azharuddin was elected president of HCA on September 27, 2019, but his tenure was marred by a series of controversy.
