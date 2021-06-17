OHSAA Football Championships Back in Canton | News, Sports, Jobs

CANTON – The Ohio High School Athletic Association is returning its state football championships to the shadow of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

OHSAA Executive Director Doug Ute and members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Board have formally announced a three-year contract, beginning in 2021, to play all seven state title games at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

“We couldn’t be happier with our presence and relationship with the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Visit Canton,” Ute said during a 25-minute media conference. “We wanted to be somewhere that wanted us.”

The schedule will be the same as it has been since the OHSAA expanded to seven divisions in 2013. There will be a single game played on Thursday evening and then a trio of games played on both Friday and Saturday.

“The main thing we want is a wow factor for our student athletes,” said Ute. “(Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium) and the Hall of Fame makes that happen. We want the 14 communities that come here in December to have a great experience.”

The state title games are certainly no stranger to Stark County. Actually, they were held just minutes from Canton – in Massillon – last December after being originally scheduled for Fortress Obetz in Columbus. The late switch was necessitated by the now-defunct statewide COVID map declaring Franklin County as purple.

“Beau Rugg, our football administrator came into my office on Wednesday (of the week of the state finals) and said, ‘Maybe we have a problem'” Ute remembered.

With just over 24 hours to work, the OHSAA reached out to Massillon City Schools, who obviously had previous experience hosting title games. Paul Brown Tiger Stadium was open and willing. For example, all 14 schools changed their travel plans and the games went off without major problems.

“I cannot express enough our appreciation to the people of Massillon for what they have done at 11 o’clock,” said Ute.

According to Ute, Massillon and several other locations were considered before the OHSAA signed the contract with Canton.

“Massillon was nothing short of professional in getting it done, but they also understood why we are here (in Canton),” said Ute.

Many believed the state championships would return to Central Ohio or the greater Columbus area, but more factors than geography came into play.

Not hiding the fact that it is going through a financial crisis, the OHSAA admitted that costs in Canton played a role compared to other potential locations.

“We are high school athletics and (the site) has to be affordable to be somewhere,” said Ute. “We looked at all the locations and decided that (Canton) is where we need to be. If we can afford it, we should be here.”

Canton is home to the OHSAA’s state swimming and diving championships, and just a little further in Akron, the state softball and baseball tournaments have been held for the past two weekends.

“If you look at all of our 26 sports and where the championships are, they don’t all have to be in Columbus,” said Ute. “It’s nice to be able to spread these (championship) events a little bit across the state.”

Although the title games in Canton are known, the opening rounds of the OHSAA football post-season will still look different than in years past.

The OHSAA had planned to expand to a tournament featuring the top 12 teams in each region, but that was changed earlier this year when the Board of Directors approved the top 16 teams in each region, meaning a 16-game season for the seven state finalists.

“I think we made a lot of kids in Ohio happy when we went from 12 (teams) to 16 and I have to believe we made a lot of people happy with this announcement (about returning to Canton).” said Ute.

Divisions I, II, III and IV play their tournaments on Friday and Divisions V, VI and VII are held on Saturday during the tournament.