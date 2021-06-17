The Greenbrier Champions Tennis Classic returns as part of Champions Series Tennis | Sport





white sulfur springs The Greenbrier Champions Tennis Classic celebrates its ninth anniversary in September with a little twist. This year’s event, scheduled for Monday, September 13, is part of the Champions Series Tennis Tour, with entrants playing for a $25,000 first prize. The annual celebration of The Greenbriers’ rich tennis tradition includes four men’s superstars, with a pair of semi-finals and a final all taking place in the intimate and picturesque setting of Center Court at Creekside Stadium. The Greenbrier Champions Tennis Classic will be the finale of a grand Salute to Heroes Weekend at The Greenbrier, commemorating the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks on the United States. More details about the weekend will be announced later. The 2021 Greenbrier Champions Tennis Classic will feature 2003 US Open champion and former World No. 1 Andy Roddick, former World No. 2 Tommy Haas, former World No. 4 James Blake and 2006 Australian Open runner-up Champions Series Tennis debutant Marcos Baghdatis. Champions Series Tennis is the North American tennis circuit for champion tennis players over the age of 30. Each event consists of two one-set semifinals followed by a one-set championship match. The winner will receive the salary of $25,000. Tickets start at $30 and are on sale now at store.greenbrier.com. VIP packages, including play-with-the-pros and backstage opportunities are available on ChampionsSeriesTennis.com. Proceeds from the event benefit the First Responders Children’s Foundation. The schedule for The Greenbrier Champions Tennis Classic on September 13 is as follows (subject to change): 11 a.m. Clinic with Tommy Haas and Marcos Baghdatisdat Noon Clinic with Andy Roddick and James Blake 1 o’clock in the afternoon. Players Party Brunch Q&A (all players) 2 p.m. Backstage Experience (Meet & Greet with all players) 2.30 pm. Semifinals (Haas vs. Blake) 3.30 pm Semi-final (Roddick vs. Baghdatis) 4:30 in the afternoon. Final (winners of semi-finals) Roddick was the top American tennis player for nearly a decade. He finished nine consecutive seasons in the Top 10 of the ATP rankings, reaching No. 1 in the rankings in 2003. Best known for his powerful serve, Roddick won the 2003 US Open and reached four other Grand Slam Finals. Blake started playing tennis at age 5 as a member of the Harlem Junior Tennis Program. As a child, he had to overcome severe scoliosis, which forced him to wear a back brace for 18 hours a day. Best known for his speed and powerful forehand, Blake reached three Grand Slam quarterfinals and in 2006 became the first African American player since Arthur Ashe to reach the Top 10 of the ATP rankings. Baghdatis is a former number 8 singles player in the world who is best known for his powerful serve and forehand. He achieved his best Grand Slam result as a 20-year-old at the 2006 Australian Open, beating Andy Roddick and Ivan Ljubicic before beating Rodger Federer in the final. That same year he reached the semifinals at Wimbledon. Haas started playing tennis at age 4 in Hamburg, Germany, before moving to Florida at age 11 to attend Nick Bollettieri Academy. Known for his powerful base game, Haas turned pro in 1996 and had immediate success. He reached the quarter-finals in his first ATP Tour event, fell to Pete Sampras and made the world ranking 2 in 2002. Haas went on to reach the quarter-finals at each of the Grand Slams, reaching the semi-finals at Wimbledon (2009) and three times in Australia (1999, 2002, 2007). The Greenbrier Champions Tennis Classic began in 2012 and has brought legends of the game such as Pete Sampras, Andre Agassi, John McEnroe, the Bryan Brothers, Martina Hingis, Venus Williams, Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova, and many others to The Greenbrier, in honor of a rich tennis history dating back more than a century. Champions Series Tennis began in 2005 and over the past 16 years has featured some of the biggest names in men’s tennis, including Sampras, Agassi, McEnroe, Courier Bjorn Borg, Ivan Lendl, Stefan Edberg, Michael Chang and others. Courier won the first Champions Series Tennis event in 2005.

