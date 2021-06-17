What channel is the US Open on today? TV coverage, live streams for Thursday’s round 1





The 2021 US Open is almost ready to begin, and the storylines are as exciting as ever leading up to the event in mid-June. Just getting started, Phil Mickelson will become the oldest major winner at age 50, and he’ll be looking to make an unlikely repeat in the only major he’s never had. Bryson DeChambeau is looking for his second consecutive US Open title as he looks to gain ground over his rival, Brooks Koepka, who won the big back-to-back in 2018 and 2019. The two have been battling for a long time and while there has been speculation that the two as two of the three most recent winners could be paired up for the early round action, but that didn’t happen. And although Jon Rahm was knocked out of the Memorial Tournament with a positive COVID-19 test, he is back and prefers to win his first major as he continues to get in shape. The US Open this year seems like a must-see event, and it could be an electric event if Mickelson plays well and Koepka and DeChambeau continue. Here’s a complete guide to watching the 2021 US Open, including the start time and TV channels for each round. MORE: Watch the 2021 US Open live with fuboTV (7-day free trial) What channel is the US Open on today? The 2021 US Open will be broadcast by NBC and the Golf Channel from June 17-20. Rounds 1 and 2 will air mostly on Golf Channel, while Rounds 3 and 4 will air almost exclusively on NBC. This comes after both the Masters and PGA championships aired on ESPN and CBS. There will also be streaming options for each round, and Peacock, an NBC Universal streaming platform, will also air exclusive action in the first two rounds. Elsewhere, fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial, will allow golf fans to get in on the action as they will carry NBC and Golf Channel streams for the event. Viewers in Canada will be able to watch every round of the 2021 US OpenonTSN. 2021 PGA ChampionshipTV Schedule Date Time Channel thursday 17 june 12:30-19 o’clock wave channel, fuboTV 7-10 pm NBC, fuboTV Friday June 18 12:30-18:00 o’clock wave channel, fuboTV 6pm-9pm NBC, fuboTV 9-10 o’clock wave channel, fuboTV Saturday 19 June 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. NBC, fuboTV Sunday 20 June 10am – 12pm wave channel, fuboTV 12-8 hours NBC, fuboTV PGA Championship tee times Here are the full PGA Championship tee times for Rounds 1 and 2 on Thursday and Friday. Round 1: Thursday 17 June first tee Start time (ET) Group 9:45 am Sahith Theegala, Edoardo Molinari, Greyson Sigg 9:56 am Chris Baker, JJ Spaun, Fabian Gomez 10:07 am Patrick Rodgers, Robby Shelton, Pierceson Coody 10:18 am Russell Henley, Mackenzie Hughes, Harris Engels 10:29 am Francesco Molinari, Henrik Stenson, Shane Lowry 10:40 am Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton, Viktor Hovland 10:51 am Martin Kaymer, Webb Simpson, Gary Woodland 11:02 am Tony Finau, Abraham Ancer, Daniel Berger 11:13 am Si Woo Kim, Kevin Na, Bernd Wiesberger 11:24 am Jimmy Walker, Ian Poulter, Ryan Palmer 11:35 am JT Poston, Adam Hadwin, Joe Long 11:46 am Luis Fernando Barco, Dylan Meyer, Matthew Sharpstene 11:57 am Mario Carmona, Wilson Furr, Davis Shore 3.30 pm Zach Zaback, Steve Allan, Eric Cole 3:41 pm Hayden Buckley, Taylor Montgomery, Jordan Smith 3:52 pm Chez Reavie, Richard Bland, Troy Merritt 4:03 PM Robert MacIntyre, Victor Perez, Matt Wallace 4.14 pm Tyler Strafaci, Hideki Matsuyama, Bryson DeChambeau 4:25 PM Adam Scott, Sergio Garcia, Bubba Watson 4:36 PM Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose 4:47 PM Matt Jones, Brendan Steele, Cameron Smith 4:58 pm Carlos Ortiz, Zach Johnson, Lanto Griffin 5:09 PM Sam Burns, Chan Kim, Thomas Detry 5:20 p.m. Ollie Osborne, Peter Malnati, Brian Stuart 5:31 PM John Huh, Johannes Veerman, Zack Seeker 5:42 p.m. Rick Lamb, Michael Johnson, Carson Schaake 10th tee Start time (ET) Group 9:45 am Andy Pope, Brad Kennedy, Thomas Aiken 9:56 am Yosuke Asaji, Marcus Armitage, Jhonattan Vegas 10:07 am Cameron Young, Wilco Nienaber, Guido Migliozzi 10:18 am Brian Harman, Tommy Fleetwood, Matthew Wolff 10:29 am Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka 10:40 am Kevin Kisner, Billy Horschel, Matt Kuchar 10:51 am Max Homa, Xander Schauffele, Phil Mickelson 11:02 am Jason Kokrak, Cameron Champ, Corey Conners 11:13 am Paul Barjon, Sam Ryder, Ryo Ishikawa 11:24 am Dylan Frittelli, Martin Laird, KH Lee 11:35 am Rafa Cabrera Bello, Adrian Meronk, Sung Kango 11:46 am Akshay Bhatia, Andrew Kozan, Alvaro Ortiz 11:57 am James Hervol, Hayden Springer, Roy Cootes 3.30 pm David Coupland, Taylor Pendrith, Wade Ormsby 3:41 pm Tom Hoge, Bo Hoag, Joe Highsmith 3:52 pm Erik van Rooyen, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Charl Schwartzel 4:03 PM Garrick Higgo, Cole Hammer, Joaquin Niemann 4.14 pm Lee Westwood, Stewart Cink, Paul Casey 4:25 PM Will Zalatoris, Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth 4:36 PM Marc Leishman, Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed 4:47 PM Patrick Cantlay, Louis Oosthuizen, Sungjae Im 4:58 pm Kevin Streelman, Branden Grace, Charley Hoffman 5:09 PM Sebastian Munoz, Rikuya Hoshino, Brendon Toddo 5:20 p.m. Wyndham Clark, Matthias Schmid, Matthew Southgate 5:31 PM Spencer Ralston, Dylan Wu, Justin Suha 5:42 p.m. Luis Gagne, Kyle Westmoreland, Christopher Crawford Second round: Friday 18 June first tee Start time (ET) Group 9:45 am David Coupland, Taylor Pendrith, Wade Ormsby 9:56 am Tom Hoge, Bo Hoag, Joe Highsmith 10:07 am Erik van Rooyen, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Charl Schwartzel 10:18 am Garrick Higgo, Cole Hammer, Joaquin Niemann 10:29 am Lee Westwood, Stewart Cink, Paul Casey 10:40 am Will Zalatoris, Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth 10:51 am Marc Leishman, Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed 11:02 am Patrick Cantlay, Louis Oosthuizen, Sungjae Im 11:13 am Kevin Streelman, Branden Grace, Charley Hoffman 11:24 am Sebastian Munoz, Rikuya Hoshino, Brendon Toddo 11:35 am Wyndham Clark, Matthias Schmid, Matthew Southgate 11:46 am Spencer Ralston, Dylan Wu, Justin Suha 11:57 am Luis Gagne, Kyle Westmoreland, Christopher Crawford 3.30 pm Andy Pope, Brad Kennedy, Thomas Aiken 3:41 pm Yosuke Asaji, Marcus Armitage, Jhonattan Vegas 3:52 pm Cameron Young, Wilco Nienaber, Guido Migliozzi 4:03 PM Brian Harman, Tommy Fleetwood, Matthew Wolff 4.14 pm Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka 4:25 PM Kevin Kisner, Billy Horschel, Matt Kuchar 4:36 PM Max Homa, Xander Schauffele, Phil Mickelson 4:47 PM Jason Kokrak, Cameron Champ, Corey Conners 4:58 pm Paul Barjon, Sam Ryder, Ryo Ishikawa 5:09 PM Dylan Frittelli, Martin Laird, KH Lee 5:20 p.m. Rafa Cabrera Bello, Adrian Meronk, Sung Kango 5:31 PM Akshay Bhatia, Andrew Kozan, Alvaro Ortiz 5:42 p.m. James Hervol, Hayden Springer, Roy Cootes 10th tee Start time (ET) Group 9:45 am Zach Zaback, Steve Allan, Eric Cole 9:56 am Hayden Buckley, Taylor Montgomery, Jordan Smith 10:07 am Chez Reavie, Richard Bland, Troy Merritt 10:18 am Robert MacIntyre, Victor Perez, Matt Wallace 10:29 am Tyler Strafaci, Hideki Matsuyama, Bryson DeChambeau 10:40 am Adam Scott, Sergio Garcia, Bubba Watson 10:51 am Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose 11:02 am Matt Jones, Brendan Steele, Cameron Smith 11:13 am Carlos Ortiz, Zach Johnson, Lanto Griffin 11:24 am Sam Burns, Chan Kim, Thomas Detry 11:35 am Ollie Osborne, Peter Malnati, Brian Stuart 11:46 am John Huh, Johannes Veerman, Zack Seeker 11:57 am Rick Lamb, Michael Johnson, Carson Schaake 3.30 pm Sahith Theegala, Edoardo Molinari, Greyson Sigg 3:41 pm Chris Baker, JJ Spaun, Fabian Gomez 3:52 pm Patrick Rodgers, Robby Shelton, Pierceson Coody 4:03 PM Russell Henley, Mackenzie Hughes, Harris Engels 4.14 pm Francesco Molinari, Henrik Stenson, Shane Lowry 4:25 PM Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton, Viktor Hovland 4:36 PM Martin Kaymer, Webb Simpson, Gary Woodland 4:47 PM Tony Finau, Abraham Ancer, Daniel Berger 4:58 pm Si Woo Kim, Kevin Na, Bernd Wiesberger 5:09 PM Jimmy Walker, Ian Poulter, Ryan Palmer 5:20 p.m. JT Poston, Adam Hadwin, Joe Long 5:31 PM Luis Fernando Barco, Dylan Meyer, Matthew Sharpstene 5:42 p.m. Mario Carmona, Wilson Furr, Davis Shore







