What channel is the US Open on today? TV coverage, live streams for Thursday’s round 1

The 2021 US Open is almost ready to begin, and the storylines are as exciting as ever leading up to the event in mid-June. Just getting started, Phil Mickelson will become the oldest major winner at age 50, and he’ll be looking to make an unlikely repeat in the only major he’s never had.

Bryson DeChambeau is looking for his second consecutive US Open title as he looks to gain ground over his rival, Brooks Koepka, who won the big back-to-back in 2018 and 2019. The two have been battling for a long time and while there has been speculation that the two as two of the three most recent winners could be paired up for the early round action, but that didn’t happen.

And although Jon Rahm was knocked out of the Memorial Tournament with a positive COVID-19 test, he is back and prefers to win his first major as he continues to get in shape.

The US Open this year seems like a must-see event, and it could be an electric event if Mickelson plays well and Koepka and DeChambeau continue. Here’s a complete guide to watching the 2021 US Open, including the start time and TV channels for each round.

What channel is the US Open on today?

The 2021 US Open will be broadcast by NBC and the Golf Channel from June 17-20. Rounds 1 and 2 will air mostly on Golf Channel, while Rounds 3 and 4 will air almost exclusively on NBC. This comes after both the Masters and PGA championships aired on ESPN and CBS.

There will also be streaming options for each round, and Peacock, an NBC Universal streaming platform, will also air exclusive action in the first two rounds. Elsewhere, fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial, will allow golf fans to get in on the action as they will carry NBC and Golf Channel streams for the event.

Viewers in Canada will be able to watch every round of the 2021 US OpenonTSN.

2021 US Open TV Schedule

DateTimeChannel
thursday 17 june12:30-19 o’clockwave channel, fuboTV
7-10 pmNBC, fuboTV
Friday June 1812:30-18:00 o’clockwave channel, fuboTV
6pm-9pmNBC, fuboTV
9-10 o’clockwave channel, fuboTV
Saturday 19 June11 a.m. – 9 p.m.NBC, fuboTV
Sunday 20 June10am – 12pmwave channel, fuboTV
12-8 hoursNBC, fuboTV

US Open tee times

Here are the full US Open tee times for Rounds 1 and 2 on Thursday and Friday.

Round 1: Thursday 17 June

first tee

Start time (ET)Group
9:45 amSahith Theegala, Edoardo Molinari, Greyson Sigg
9:56 amChris Baker, JJ Spaun, Fabian Gomez
10:07 amPatrick Rodgers, Robby Shelton, Pierceson Coody
10:18 amRussell Henley, Mackenzie Hughes, Harris Engels
10:29 amFrancesco Molinari, Henrik Stenson, Shane Lowry
10:40 amMatt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton, Viktor Hovland
10:51 amMartin Kaymer, Webb Simpson, Gary Woodland
11:02 amTony Finau, Abraham Ancer, Daniel Berger
11:13 amSi Woo Kim, Kevin Na, Bernd Wiesberger
11:24 amJimmy Walker, Ian Poulter, Ryan Palmer
11:35 amJT Poston, Adam Hadwin, Joe Long
11:46 amLuis Fernando Barco, Dylan Meyer, Matthew Sharpstene
11:57 amMario Carmona, Wilson Furr, Davis Shore
3.30 pmZach Zaback, Steve Allan, Eric Cole
3:41 pmHayden Buckley, Taylor Montgomery, Jordan Smith
3:52 pmChez Reavie, Richard Bland, Troy Merritt
4:03 PMRobert MacIntyre, Victor Perez, Matt Wallace
4.14 pmTyler Strafaci, Hideki Matsuyama, Bryson DeChambeau
4:25 PMAdam Scott, Sergio Garcia, Bubba Watson
4:36 PMDustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose
4:47 PMMatt Jones, Brendan Steele, Cameron Smith
4:58 pmCarlos Ortiz, Zach Johnson, Lanto Griffin
5:09 PMSam Burns, Chan Kim, Thomas Detry
5:20 p.m.Ollie Osborne, Peter Malnati, Brian Stuart
5:31 PMJohn Huh, Johannes Veerman, Zack Seeker
5:42 p.m.Rick Lamb, Michael Johnson, Carson Schaake

10th tee

Start time (ET)Group
9:45 amAndy Pope, Brad Kennedy, Thomas Aiken
9:56 amYosuke Asaji, Marcus Armitage, Jhonattan Vegas
10:07 amCameron Young, Wilco Nienaber, Guido Migliozzi
10:18 amBrian Harman, Tommy Fleetwood, Matthew Wolff
10:29 amCollin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka
10:40 amKevin Kisner, Billy Horschel, Matt Kuchar
10:51 amMax Homa, Xander Schauffele, Phil Mickelson
11:02 amJason Kokrak, Cameron Champ, Corey Conners
11:13 amPaul Barjon, Sam Ryder, Ryo Ishikawa
11:24 amDylan Frittelli, Martin Laird, KH Lee
11:35 amRafa Cabrera Bello, Adrian Meronk, Sung Kango
11:46 amAkshay Bhatia, Andrew Kozan, Alvaro Ortiz
11:57 amJames Hervol, Hayden Springer, Roy Cootes
3.30 pmDavid Coupland, Taylor Pendrith, Wade Ormsby
3:41 pmTom Hoge, Bo Hoag, Joe Highsmith
3:52 pmErik van Rooyen, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Charl Schwartzel
4:03 PMGarrick Higgo, Cole Hammer, Joaquin Niemann
4.14 pmLee Westwood, Stewart Cink, Paul Casey
4:25 PMWill Zalatoris, Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth
4:36 PMMarc Leishman, Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed
4:47 PMPatrick Cantlay, Louis Oosthuizen, Sungjae Im
4:58 pmKevin Streelman, Branden Grace, Charley Hoffman
5:09 PMSebastian Munoz, Rikuya Hoshino, Brendon Toddo
5:20 p.m.Wyndham Clark, Matthias Schmid, Matthew Southgate
5:31 PMSpencer Ralston, Dylan Wu, Justin Suha
5:42 p.m.Luis Gagne, Kyle Westmoreland, Christopher Crawford

Second round: Friday 18 June

first tee

Start time (ET)Group
9:45 amDavid Coupland, Taylor Pendrith, Wade Ormsby
9:56 amTom Hoge, Bo Hoag, Joe Highsmith
10:07 amErik van Rooyen, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Charl Schwartzel
10:18 amGarrick Higgo, Cole Hammer, Joaquin Niemann
10:29 amLee Westwood, Stewart Cink, Paul Casey
10:40 amWill Zalatoris, Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth
10:51 amMarc Leishman, Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed
11:02 amPatrick Cantlay, Louis Oosthuizen, Sungjae Im
11:13 amKevin Streelman, Branden Grace, Charley Hoffman
11:24 amSebastian Munoz, Rikuya Hoshino, Brendon Toddo
11:35 amWyndham Clark, Matthias Schmid, Matthew Southgate
11:46 amSpencer Ralston, Dylan Wu, Justin Suha
11:57 amLuis Gagne, Kyle Westmoreland, Christopher Crawford
3.30 pmAndy Pope, Brad Kennedy, Thomas Aiken
3:41 pmYosuke Asaji, Marcus Armitage, Jhonattan Vegas
3:52 pmCameron Young, Wilco Nienaber, Guido Migliozzi
4:03 PMBrian Harman, Tommy Fleetwood, Matthew Wolff
4.14 pmCollin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka
4:25 PMKevin Kisner, Billy Horschel, Matt Kuchar
4:36 PMMax Homa, Xander Schauffele, Phil Mickelson
4:47 PMJason Kokrak, Cameron Champ, Corey Conners
4:58 pmPaul Barjon, Sam Ryder, Ryo Ishikawa
5:09 PMDylan Frittelli, Martin Laird, KH Lee
5:20 p.m.Rafa Cabrera Bello, Adrian Meronk, Sung Kango
5:31 PMAkshay Bhatia, Andrew Kozan, Alvaro Ortiz
5:42 p.m.James Hervol, Hayden Springer, Roy Cootes

10th tee

Start time (ET)Group
9:45 amZach Zaback, Steve Allan, Eric Cole
9:56 amHayden Buckley, Taylor Montgomery, Jordan Smith
10:07 amChez Reavie, Richard Bland, Troy Merritt
10:18 amRobert MacIntyre, Victor Perez, Matt Wallace
10:29 amTyler Strafaci, Hideki Matsuyama, Bryson DeChambeau
10:40 amAdam Scott, Sergio Garcia, Bubba Watson
10:51 amDustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose
11:02 amMatt Jones, Brendan Steele, Cameron Smith
11:13 amCarlos Ortiz, Zach Johnson, Lanto Griffin
11:24 amSam Burns, Chan Kim, Thomas Detry
11:35 amOllie Osborne, Peter Malnati, Brian Stuart
11:46 amJohn Huh, Johannes Veerman, Zack Seeker
11:57 amRick Lamb, Michael Johnson, Carson Schaake
3.30 pmSahith Theegala, Edoardo Molinari, Greyson Sigg
3:41 pmChris Baker, JJ Spaun, Fabian Gomez
3:52 pmPatrick Rodgers, Robby Shelton, Pierceson Coody
4:03 PMRussell Henley, Mackenzie Hughes, Harris Engels
4.14 pmFrancesco Molinari, Henrik Stenson, Shane Lowry
4:25 PMMatt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton, Viktor Hovland
4:36 PMMartin Kaymer, Webb Simpson, Gary Woodland
4:47 PMTony Finau, Abraham Ancer, Daniel Berger
4:58 pmSi Woo Kim, Kevin Na, Bernd Wiesberger
5:09 PMJimmy Walker, Ian Poulter, Ryan Palmer
5:20 p.m.JT Poston, Adam Hadwin, Joe Long
5:31 PMLuis Fernando Barco, Dylan Meyer, Matthew Sharpstene
5:42 p.m.Mario Carmona, Wilson Furr, Davis Shore



