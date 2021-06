WTC final: Pujara has shown pass rate in test cricket is absolute bullshit, says DK

Image Source: GETTY IMAGES Cheteshwar Pujara didn’t get many points in the home series against England and will be crucial for India’s chances in the final that starts Friday. India and Kolkata Knight Riders wicketkeeper batsman Dinesh Karthik has cited the example of testing specialist Cheteshwar Pujara to say the constant talk of strike speed in the longest format is “absolute nonsense”. Pujara didn’t make many runs in Australia, but the amount of time he batted played a big part in India’s win Down Under earlier this year. “I think this hit rate is absolute rubbish. If you take the number of test matches that have finished in four days, it’s about 80-82%. So why bother with the hit rate, let the guy play with the hit rate he wants as long as he can win test matches for India,” Karthik told Star Sports. The former KKR captain will comment on the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand. Pujara, who did not get many points in the home series against England, will be crucial for India’s chances in the final on Friday. “We’ve played under difficult conditions (in the last series at home), you can’t always give numbers to justify how well a man plays. When you take that Sydney test, how many blows he just got.” “Pat Cummins (KKR team-mate) talked to me about that in IPL and said the difference between India drawing the test match and losing it was one man, Cheteshwar Pujara. The amount of time he hit, he gave him body blows. “If you had placed any of the other Indian batsmen at that stage of the day, asked when there is likely to be a little bit of juice, they would have had a hard time. There was a good chance we would capitulate to that game. For us to not cross that hurdle, to get to Brisbane unscathed, the reason was Pujara in a big way.” Karthik also spoke about the bond that Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson share. As cliché as it may sound, fire and ice is the best way to say it for both of them. This guy (Virat Kohli) breathes fire, that guy (Kane Williamson) is about as cool as it comes. You have 32 runs need one over, he’s still smiling and making it look like it’s too easy. “Virat on the other hand, you know he’s in your face, if you get it wrong once, he’ll give you the most exquisite words if you go back once you’re out. “That’s always been the experience I’ve had and that’s the beauty of playing with both these guys. They love their cricket, but they play in two different ways. “They have the longest rivalry now, from the under-19 days, but even now one of the cricketers that Virat Kohli admires sincerely and mutually, I think they always put these four cricketers together Virat Kohli, Joe Root, Steven Smith and Kane Williamson,” he added.







