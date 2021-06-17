TCU Bets on 4-Star CB Commit Jaylon Guilbeau





A big weekend of official and unofficial visits has just come to a close for goals from the 2022 and 2023 Texas football recruiting classes. Texas and new head coach Steve Sarkisian capped off a big week on the hiring path by making one key commitment and likely building momentum with several other key 2022 and 2023 attendees from last weekend. There were more than a dozen visitors, official and unofficial, at the Forty Acres this past weekend in what could be the biggest visiting season this month. Last weekend it was time to unofficially visit the Longhorns’ top goals in the 2023 class, including key names like five-star quarterback Arch Manning and four-star wide receiver Johntay Cook. However, the emphasis on important commits in the Longhorns 2022 class should still remain at this point. Texas will have some of their commitments in classes of 2022 and 2023 on other visits this month. One particularly important target to watch out for for the Longhorns 2022 class that made another visit this month is the four-star Memorial cornerback Jaylon Guilbeau. Of the commits that still exist in the 2022 class, Guilbeau was the first. According to a report by Horns247 on June 15 (paid content), Guilbeau made an official visit to head coach Gary Patterson and the TCU Horned Frogs this past weekend. That’s worth checking out, as the Horned Frogs have been chasing a number of Texas targets over the past 18 months, both on the recruiting trail and in the NCAA Transfer Portal. TCU has a lot to gain if they can get Guilbeau as a signature commit in their 2022 class. But this report from Horns247 seemed to indicate that this visit was nothing to really worry about for Texas fans for now. The Texas recruiting class in 2022 that wants to hold on to Jaylon Guilbeau’s dedication Texas will also make an important official visit to Guilbeau later this month, specifically on June 25. That appears to be the last visit Guilbeau currently has on the books for the summer. If there are other schools that want to play Guilbeau, it looks like it could be one of the Horned Frogs, Alabama Crimson Tide and/or the Michigan Wolverines. But it’s hard to say who outside of TCU is really watching Guilbeau. Texas originally got Guilbeau’s commitment on September 19, 2020, in the midst of the Quinn Ewers craze. But the destruction of the Longhorns 2022 class led by former head coach Tom Herman did do some harm on this group, but Guilbeau remained the sole commit for a while. Texas and TCU are two of the two dozen schools on Guilbeau’s offer sheet. Some of the other notable schools on his listing include the Georgia Bulldogs, LSU Tigers, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oklahoma State Cowboys, Oregon Ducks, Tennessee Volunteers, Texas A&M Aggies, and USC Trojans. In addition, Guilbeau is number 140 in the country in 2022 in high school, number 17 cornerback and number 28 from Texas (247Sports Composite). And the Top247 ranks him as the nation’s No. 66 high school, No. 8 cornerback and No. 15 Texas prospect. Texas is currently doing well in recruiting with pledges from ATH Anthony Jones and K Will Stone in the past week.

