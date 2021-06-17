Osaka, Nishikori, Nishioka officially qualify for Tokyo Olympics





Women’s No. 2 Naomi Osaka and two men, Kei Nishikori and Yoshihito Nishioka, are officially qualified to represent Japan at the Tokyo Olympics, the national tennis federation said Thursday. The Japan Tennis Association said the International Tennis Federation had been notified that the three Japanese were among the players to be assigned a place in the Olympic tournament based on their ATP or WTA rankings as of June 14. From L: Naomi Osaka (Getty), Kei Nishikori and Yoshihito Nishioka (Kyodo) The 23-year-old Osaka and the 25-year-old Nishioka make their Olympic debut. Nishikori, 31, is on his way to his fourth consecutive Summer Games, equaling Ai Sugiyama’s Japan record for most Olympic appearances in tennis. His best Olympic result came when he defeated Spanish star Rafael Nadal in the bronze medal match at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. The total maximum quota for the games is 86 men and 86 women. The draws in the men’s and women’s singles each included 64 athletes, 56 of which were direct entries. Due to country quotas, an athlete like Nishikori, who is 57th in the latest world ranking, can still qualify for the Olympics because other countries have more than the maximum number of qualifications in the top-56. The Olympic tennis tournament will be played on July 24. 1 on hard courts at Ariake Tennis Park, and all matches are best-of-three sets.







