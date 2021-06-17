Sports
Unexpected Italy hero Locatelli leaves Mancini with welcome conundrum
ROME, June 17 (Reuters) – Manuel Locatelli timed his build-up to the Italian team almost as well as his run-up for Azzurri’s opening goal against Switzerland on Wednesday.
The midfielder swept a volley pass to the right wing to Domenico Berardi, before racing across half the field to get to the end of his Sassuolo teammate’s cross and shoot home.
Locatelli followed that up with a stellar left-footed attack from the edge of the penalty area in the second half to cap off a night of announcing himself to a global audience.
Of all the talented youngsters on the side of Roberto Mancini, Locatelli has benefited the most from the Euro 2020 postponement by one year.
The midfielder earned his first Italy cap in September last year, after the tournament was originally scheduled to take place.
He quickly became a central part of Mancinis’ plans as his international form matched the progression he showed under Roberto De Zerbi for his club.
Since his debut, in a 1-0 Nations League win over the Netherlands, Locatelli has played in 11 of 13 Italian games.
“The pandemic has helped me a little bit, but with work and determination I got here,” Locatelli said after the game.
MAN FOR THE BIG OCCASION
Major tournaments often yield unexpected heroes and Locatelli has already achieved that status with his brace against the Swiss.
His emotional reaction after the opener even drew comparisons to Marco Tardellis, the iconic 1982 World Cup final.
It was unexpected, especially as Locatelli is not known for his scoring ability, and this was the first brace of his career.
Serie A supporters will remember, however, that he made the same emphatic announcement there in October 2016, scooping a stellar winner against Juventus at the age of 18.
Locatelli, who won the ‘star of the match’ award, has now placed Mancini in front of a selection puzzle.
This Italian side has no obvious stars, but midfielder Marco Verratti may be the closest to one.
The Paris St-Germain man has missed so far due to a knee injury, but hopes to be fit for Sunday’s final Group A game against Wales.
“We are a great group and I really hope Marco can be back soon because he is such a talented player who can make a difference,” Locatelli said after the game.
Italy are through to the last 16 but will need at least a draw against the Welsh to secure first place in Group A, making a wholesale rotation unlikely.
Locatelli has certainly done enough to keep his spot, but there is no easy decision for Mancini, especially as Jorginho is irreplaceable as a linchpin in midfield.
Will he drop Nicolo Barella, who has been at the center of his Italy project for the past three years? Does he let Verratti sit on the bench and bring him in later in the game?
As for problems for managers, it is very welcome for Mancini to have.
Reporting by Alasdair Mackenzie Editing by Christian Radnedge
