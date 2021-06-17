Dhanashree Verma shares thoughts on Virat Kohli on Instagram

India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma revealed her thoughts on Virat Kohli on Instagram. Dhanashree, a social media influencer and choreographer, recently hosted a question-answer session with her Instagram followers. During the session, she answered several questions about her and Chahal’s relationship, among other things. The 24-year-old was also asked about the Indian captain. In response, Dhanashree posted a photo with Kohli and wrote: Great sense of humor. It’s always a great time with him.

Photo credit: Instagram

A cricket enthusiast asked Dhanashree about former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, to which she replied that the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) cricketer was irreplaceable and a legend of the game.

Dhanashree also revealed who her favorite cricketer is. No surprises there, it’s her husband, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Dhanashree was often seen cheering from the stands and traveling with the RCB squad during the first leg of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) before being suspended. The tournament will resume in September in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Chahal had a mediocre season for RCB. He took four wickets in seven matches. It would be the perfect opportunity for the cricketer to impress the Team India selectors when he returns to competitive cricket next month.

promoted

Chahal is part of India’s 20-man roster for the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka in July. The ODIs of three matches and as many T20I series between India and Sri Lanka will start on July 13. Ahead of the tour, Team India is currently undergoing quarantine in Mumbai.

So far, the legspinner has represented India in 54 ODIs and 48 T20Is, picking 92 and 62 wickets respectively. Chahal also has three five-wicket hauls to his name in international cricket.