MIAA tennis pairs for boys and girls, schedule





Fri 18 June First round Boston Latin at Methuen, TBA; Cambridge in Lincoln Sudbury, TBA. Fri 18 June Quarter-finals Newton South at St. Johns Prep, TBA; Chelmsford in Lexington, 1:30 a.m. TBA Quarter Finals Cambridge/LS at Acton-Boxborough, TBA; Boston Latin/Methuen in Andover, TBA. Division 2 North boys seeds: 1. Medford (6-0); 2. Beverly (9-2); 3. Marblehead (8-2); 4. Winchester (10-3); 5. Burlington (9-3); 6. Concord Carlisle (11-4); 7. Central Catholic (6-4); 8. North Andover (6-4); 9. Somerville (3-2); 10. Bedford (8-6); 11. Belmont (6-5); 12. Wayland (6-7); 13. Arlington (5-6); 14. Masconomet (4-6); 15. Reading (4-8); 16. Gloucester (4-9); 17. Melrose (2-10). Fri. June 18 Preliminary Melrose in Gloucester, TBA. Fri 18 June First round Bedford at Central Catholic, TBA; Belmont at Concord-Carlisle, TBA; Masconomet in Marblehead, TBA; Reading at Beverly, TBA; Somerville in North Andover, TBA; Wayland in Burlington, TBA; Winchester in Arlington, TBA. Not yet known First round Melrose/Gloucester in Medford, TBA. Division 3 North boys seeds: 1. Weston (12-0); 2. Lynnfield (11-0); 3. Hamilton-Wenham (10-1); 4. Austin Prep (12-2); 5. Wilmington (10-2); 6. Swampscott (8-4); 7. Bishop Fenwick (8-4); 8. Manchester Essex (8-4); 9. Ipswich (6-6); 10. Northern reading (5-6). Fri 18 June First round Ipswich at Manchester Essex, TBA; North Reading at Bishop Fenwick, TBA. Fri 18 June Quarter-finals Swampscott in Hamilton-Wenham, TBA; Wilmington at Austin Prep, TBA. TBA Quarter Finals North Reading/Fenwick in Lynnfield, TBA; Ipswich/Manchester Essex in Weston, TBA. Division 1 South boys seeds: 1. Franklin (14-0); 2. Brookline (15-0); 3. Sharon (13-1); 4. Wellesley (13-3); 5. BC High (9-3); 6. Barn shed (6-2); 7. Newton North (10-4); 8. Needham (10-4); 9. Mansfield (10-5); 10. North Attleborough (9-5); 11. Plymouth North (8-5); 12. King Philip (8-6); 13. Whitman-Hanson (4-8); 14. Attleboro (3-11). Fri 18 June First round King Philip at BC High, 4; North Attleborough at Newton North, 4; Plymouth North at Barnstable, 4; Attleboro at Sharon, 5; Mansfield at Needham, 5; Whitman-Hanson in Wellesley, 5. mom. June 21 Quarter-finals North Attleborough/Newton North at Brookline, TBA; Mansfield/Needham at Franklin, TBA. Division 2 South boys seeds: 1. Duxbury (13-0); 2. Hopkinton (13-1); 3. Dartmouth (10-1); 4. Canton (12-2); 5. Bishop Feehan (8-2); 6. Westwood (11-3); 7. Plymouth South (10-3); 8. Somerset Berkley (5-3); 9. Walpole (9-6); 10. Ashland (8-6); 11. Foxborough (6-8); 12. Norwood (4-11). Fri 18 June First round Ashland at Plymouth South, 4; Foxborough at Westwood, 4; Norwood with Bishop Feehan, 4; Walpole in Somerset Berkley, 4. mom. June 21 Quarter-finals Ashland/Plymouth South in Hopkinton, TBA; Norwood/Feehan in Canton, 4; Foxborough/Westwood at Dartmouth, 4; Walpole/SB at Duxbury, 5:30. Division 3 South boys seeds: 1. Martha’s Vineyard (10-0); 2. Dover Sherborn (14-0); 3. Cohasset (10-1); 4. Sturgis West (10-1); 5. West Bridgewater (7-1); 6. Apponequet (7-1); 7. Old Rochester (7-1); 8. Norwell (10-3); 9. Monomoy (9-3); 10. Fairhaven (5-3); 11. Sculptor (5-4); 12. Rockland (6-5); 13. St. John Paul II (5-5); 14. West Gate (3-3); 15. Nantucket (6-8); 16. Case (3-5); 17. Bourne (0-8). Fri. June 18 Preliminary Bourne at Case, 4. Fri 18 June First round Monomoy in Norwell, 3:30; Nantucket vs. Dover-Sherborn in Medway, Medway, 3:45; Carver at Apponequet, 4; Fairhaven at Old Rochester, 4; Rockland at West Bridgewater, 4; St. John Paul II at Sturgis East/Sturgis West, 4; Westport at Cohasset, 4. Not yet known First round Bourne/Case at Marthas Vineyard, TBA. Division 1 North girls seeds: 1. Andover (12-0); 2. Acton Boxborough (11-0); 3. Boston Latin (11-0); 4. Methuen (11-1); 5. Lincoln Sudbury (8-3); 6. Lexington (6-6); 7. Chelmsford (5-5); 8. Newton South (6-8); 9. Westford (4-9); 10. Haverhill (4-10). Fri 18 June First round Haverhill in Chelmsford, TBA; Westford at Newton South, TBA. TBA Quarter Finals Haverhill/Chelmsford in Acton-Boxborough, TBA; Westford/Newton South in Andover, TBA; Lexington in Boston Latin, TBA; Lincoln Sudbury in Methuen, TBA. Division 2 North girls seeds: 1. Newbury Port (12-0); 2. Winchester (13-0); 3. Masconomet (13-0); 4. Marblehead (11-2); 5. Burlington (10-2); 6. Melrose (9-2); 7. Concord Carlisle (12-3); 8. Arlington (10-3); 9. Central Catholic (7-3); 10. Danvers (8-4); 11. Latin Academy (8-4); 12. Beverly (7-6); 13. Reading (4-8); 14. Gloucester (4-8); 15. Bedford (4-8). Fri 18 June First round Bedford in Winchester, TBA; Beverly in Burlington, TBA; Central Catholic in Arlington, TBA; Danvers at Concord-Carlisle, TBA; Gloucester at Masconomet, TBA; Latin Academy in Melrose, TBA. Not yet known First round Reading at Marblehead, TBA. TBA Quarter Finals Central Catholic/Arlington in Newburyport, TBA. Division 3 North girls seeds: 1. Manchester Essex (12-0); 2. Austin Prep (11-3); 3. Weston (11-3); 4. Swampscott (10-4); 5. Lynnfield (9-4); 6. Hamilton-Wenham (8-4); 7. Bishop Fenwick (7-4); 8. Northern reading (7-6); 9. Water City (4-7); 10. Sauce (2-11). Fri 18 June First round Watertown in North Reading, TBA. Not yet known First round Saugus at Bishop Fenwick, TBA. TBA Quarter Finals Saugus/Fenwick at Austin Prep, TBA; Watertown/North Reading in Manchester Essex, TBA; Hamilton-Wenham in Weston, TBA; Lynnfield in Swampscott, TBA. Division 1 South girls seeds: 1. King Philip (14-0); 2. Bridgewater Raynham (10-0); 3. Wellesley (14-2); 4. Hopkinton (13-2); 5. Bishop Feehan (11-2); 6. Needham (11-2); 7. Brookline (12-3); 8. Sharon (10-3); 9. Mansfield (11-4); 10. Brain Tree (9-5); 11. Newton North (8-6); 12. Attleboro (7-7); 13. Silver Lake (6-8); 14. Franklin (5-9); 15. Dare Fairy (1-12). Fri 18 June First round Attleboro with Bishop Feehan, 3; Franklin in Wellesley, 3; Mansfield at Sharon, 3; Newton North at Needham, 3; Braintree on Brookline, 4; Durfee at Bridgewater-Raynham, 4; Silver Lake in Hopkinton, 4. mom. June 21 Quarter-finals Mansfield/Sharon at King Philip, TBA. Division 2 South girls seeds: 1. Foxborough (14-0); 2. Notre Dame (Hingham) (9-0); 3. Duxbury (13-0); 4. Martha’s Vineyard (12-0); 5. Medfield (14-1); 6. Dover Sherborn (12-1); 7. Norwell (9-1); 8. Monomoy (10-2); 9. Old Rochester (6-2); 10. Dartmouth (7-3); 11. Westwood (10-5); 12. Plymouth South (8-5); 13. Nausea (5-5); 14. Apponequet (3-4); 15. Norton (6-8); 16. Somerset Berkley (3-5). Fri 18 June First round Dartmouth at Norwell, 3:30; Apponequet at Duxbury, 4; Nausea at Marthas Vineyard, 4; Norton at Notre Dame (Hingham), 4; Old Rochester at Monomoy, 4; Plymouth South at Medfield, 4; Somerset Berkley at Foxborough, 4; Westwood in Dover Sherborn, 5. Division 3 South girls seeds: 1. Wareham (8-0); 2. St. John Paul II (12-0); 3. West Gate (7-0); 4. Fairhaven (7-1); 5. Cohasset (10-2); 6. Ursulin (9-2); 7. Bun (8-2); 8. Bishop Stang (10-3); 9. Bourne (5-3); 10. Bishop Connolly (1-4); 11. Case (0-8). Fri 18 June First round Bishop Connolly at Sandwich, 4; Bourne with Bishop Stang, 4; Case with Ursulines, 4. mom. June 21 Quarter-finals Bourne/Stang in Wareham, 4; Case/Ursulinen in Westport, 4; Connolly/Sandwich at St. John Paul II, 4; Cohasset in Fairhaven, 4.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos